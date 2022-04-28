Manhattan, New York, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Top Developers recognises Grinteq as a Top eCommerce Developers and Development Company of 2022.

Top Developers is a well-known platform that acknowledges the best software developers in various fields such as app development, ecommerce, etc. The companies that make it into the listing are oriented toward client service, high-quality products, and innovative solutions. They are being checked by a committee of professionals who determine the best of the best. The platform gives brief info regarding the company’s history, specialities, location, and price. It also serves as an excellent tool for those seaking for software developers for their following outstanding projects.

This month the platform has added Grinteq as one of the Top eCommerce Developers and Development Companies of 2022. Having high-quality expertise when it comes to ecommerce solutions, Grinteq turned out to be one of the leading companies that made it to the list. Top Developers officials looked at the feedback from previous projects, online presence, and the scope of work done during each procedure.

“Here at Grinteq we strive to be the best version of ourselves every single day. We truly live by our principles and embrace them into the working routine. There is no limit when working with a team of professionals who desperately love their job. The combination of those elements helps us reach the desired goals and aim even higher. Thank you to the Top Developers team for recognising the hard work that Grinteq is doing!”- Sergei Lakishik, CEO.

About Grinteq

Since 2016, Grinteq has provided ecommerce solutions to a variety of companies across the USA and Europe with outstanding results. Grinteq specialises in SFCC, Adobe Commerce, Shopify ecommerce platforms implementation and maintenance, and extra Salesforce services. The ultimate goal that Grinteq is reaching for is to create outstanding customer solutions powered up by a great workflow and design.

Company details

Contacts:

+1(347)3051085

99 Wall Street #5549 New York NY 10005

info@grinteq.com

Check out more on grinteq.com