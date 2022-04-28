Launch of the Book, “The Infernal Curse: Beyond the Sheol” by Sandeep Sinha (Author)

Fiction Book

Lucknow, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is glad to announce the launch of, “The Infernal Curse: Beyond the Sheol,” a paranormal fiction about a girl next door, who is possessed and tormented by a sinister presence. The book continues the story narrated in “Enwombed- The Evil Within,” with the dark entity haunting the protagonist previously, returning to exact its vengeance.

This is the author, Sandeep Sinha’s third work of fiction, with “I Wasn’t Born For This,” being his first storytelling blockbuster. This macabre tale of unimaginable horrors and twisted intentions is sure to pull the readers in and keep them nibbling their nails until the very last page.

Order your copy today to experience this epic saga of pure evil, black magic and the triumph of human spirit. The book has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Flipkart  & Google Play Books from April 28, 2022.

