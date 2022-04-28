Rapid Unit Sales of Aerospace Drive Belts Market to Push Incremental Revenues in the Market

Global Aerospace Drive Belts Market: Introduction

Aerospace drive belts are used in alternators and generators of aircraft engines. Most of the aerospace drive belts manufactured by the companies are utilized by the general purpose aviation industry. The aerospace drive belts with V-shape are mostly preferred owing to high power transmission capacity and excellent grip properties.

The general aviation industry has shown steady progress towards recovery and will continue the same in the coming period. However, aerospace drive belts market is highly cyclical and shows ups and downs. Manufacturers offer their products to the prominent companies including Airbus, Avcraft, Boeing Business Jets, Bombardier, Cirrus, Dassault Falcon Jet, Maule Air Incorporated, and Textron Aviation.

Increase in outbound tourism from China and other countries is estimated to bolster the growth in aerospace drive belts market. Moreover, air travel in emerging countries is growing, thus augmenting the demand for aircraft engine maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) services related to aerospace drive belts. Albeit, alternators with gear drives competes with aerospace drive belts.