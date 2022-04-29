Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global cutting balloon catheter market reached a valuation of around US$ 180 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 5% share of the overall balloon catherization market. Sales of cutting balloon catheters are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 4% to top US$ 260 Mn by 2031. Demand for drug delivery cutting balloon catheters for coronary artery disease is set to increase at a CAGR of 3% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the cutting balloon catheter market survey report:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Cordis Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Cardionovum GmbH

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

Hexacath

Key Segments Covered in Cutting Balloon Catheter Industry Research

Indication Cutting Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Disease Cutting Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Disease

Raw Material Polyurethane Cutting Balloon Catheters Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheters Others

End User Cutting Balloon Catheters for Hospitals Cutting Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cutting Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories



