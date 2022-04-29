Control Flow Choke Market to Benefit from Opportunities Arising in New Drilling Projects from 2018-2028

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Persistence Market Research’s new market research report titled, ‘Control Flow Choke Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Market Forecast 2018–2028’, investigates the control flow choke market, and provides critical insights for the forecast period 2018 to 2028. As per the findings of the report, the global control flow choke market is estimated to witness gradual growth during the forecast period, which will be majorly sustained by the factors such as recovery of crude oil prices, growth in shale gas drilling and production activities, and notable opportunities in nuclear power generation applications. The global control flow choke market registered the revenue worth US$ 578 Mn in the year 2017, and is expected to expand at a poor value CAGR of 3.1% during the period of assessment, i.e. 2018 to 2028.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28282

Increasing production of oil & gas and chemicals & petrochemicals, and growing power generation have given rise to a drastic growth in the demand for control flow chokes. In addition, replacement of control flow choke valves is needed in oil and production wells to control the flow of fluids being produced in the wells. These factors are expected to be responsible for the projected growth of the control flow choke market during the forecast period.

South & East Asian Economies to Present High-potential Growth Opportunities to Control Flow Choke Market Players

The global control flow choke market is significantly consolidated, with the top 6 players accounting for around one-third of the global market share. Players in the global control flow choke market are mostly international players, having production facilities in various countries, and the rest of the players are small, medium, and large, having strong presence in their respective regions. These players are engaged in expanding their manufacturing capacities to cater to the increasing demand for control flow chokes.

The prominent regions in the global control flow choke market throughout the forecast period are expected to be South Asia and East Asia, because of the increasing oil and gas production and consumption of control flow chokes in countries such as China and India. Besides these countries, the ASEAN region is also projected to be an attractive region in the global control flow choke market.

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/28282

Heli Coil Thread Inserts Market: Regional Outlook

The global heli-coil thread inserts market is segmented into five key regions namely North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe. North America and Europe are anticipated to remain the key regions in the global heli-coil thread inserts market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness relatively higher growth due to the growth in end use industries.

Heli Coil Thread Inserts Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants involved in the manufacturing of heli-coil thread inserts are Bollhoff Fastenings Pvt. Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., KATO Fastening Systems, Inc., HARISHRUM ENGINEERS PVT. LTD., Helisert Fasteners, Acme Industrial Company, SBN Industries Sdn Bhd, Thor International Pte Ltd, Noble Aerospace Pri Plugs & Cages Top Selling, Carbon Steel Most Preferred in the Global Control Flow Choke Market

The global control flow choke market has been segmented on the basis of material type, type, shape, operation, and end-use industry, besides seven regions.

On the basis of type, the plug & cage type control flow choke products are expected to be the most commonly sold product, accounting for a prominent share in the global control flow choke market.

Based on material type, the carbon steel-based control flow choke segment is estimated to account for nearly two-fifth of the market size, owing to their vast application in various end-use verticals.

Based on shape, the in-line type body based control flow choke segment is estimated to account a large market share as compared to the others. Currently, most of the end users and operators are looking for automated types of operations for control flow chokes to reduce operational costs.

Control flow chokes find significant application in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical processing, energy & power generation, food & beverages, and general manufacturing, among others. The oil & gas segment is estimated to be a prominent end-use industry segment in the control flow choke market. Growth in remote operations in some of the end-use industries is expected to drive the adoption of advanced control flow chokes.

Control Flow Choke Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the market players that are prominent and have established themselves as leaders in the global control flow choke market. Some of the examples of the key players in this market are Schlumberger Limited, General Electric, Emerson Electric Co., National Oilwell Varco, Inc., The Weir Group Plc., TechnipFMC Plc., IMI Plc., Nova Inc., Master Flo Valve Inc., Velan Inc., and Taylor Valve Technology, among others.

Key strategies adopted by a majority of these companies include investments in development of new corrosion-resistant materials at competitive prices and setting up new production units in the ASEAN and African regions, which will drive revenue growth of the global control flow choke market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/28282

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com