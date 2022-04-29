Burgeoning Demand For Graphite Market To Fuel Market Growth Through 2031 : FactMR

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, the global graphite market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21 Bn in 2021 and is projected to surge at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% over the assessment period of 2021-2031. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, predicts that the market is set to witness high-end growth on the back of rising demand for electric vehicles and inclination of people towards environmental stability and safety, as graphite is an important cathode material used in EV batteries.

The market for graphite is dominated by key players such as Mitsubishi Chemical, Nacional de Grafite, Nippon Graphite Industries, Ltd., Superior Graphite Co., and a few others. The product offering of these players are spread across a wide spectrum, and are designed in unique manner, serving various end-use applications.

Organic approaches have remained a consistent pillar pushing market growth. Players with abundant resources and capital investments are continuously investing in developing synthetic graphite to resolve environmental issues. They have also been working alongside EV manufacturers to offer compact solutions. Most key players have also been focusing on the expansion of their manufacturing capabilities in order to meet growing demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global graphite market is anticipated to add 2.3X value by 2031.

Investment by Phillips 66 to increase existing production capacity of graphite by 30 KT each year by 2025.

East Asia to capture major chunk of the market and set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 14 Bn over 2021-2031.

Among the applications, electrodes and refractories is projected to be the fastest-growing segment globally at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2031.

Key Segments of Graphite Industry Research

By Product Type Natural Graphite Flakes Amorphous Veins Synthetic Graphite

By Application Electrodes Refractories & Foundries Batteries Recarburisers Lubricants Friction Products Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

