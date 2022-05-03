Women’s Health-focused Medtech Startup Alpha Medical Launches Diabetes Care Program – UCSF Rosenman Institute

Alpha is a Rosenman ADAPT and Founders Pledge company. From the story by Emily Olsen on MobiHealthNews

Sydney, Australia, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Alpha Medical, a virtual primary care startup focused on women’s health, is expanding into the diabetes management space with new offerings for treating and screening for prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, as well as screening for gestational diabetes.

Depending on diagnosis and a personalized care plan, the service could include online prescription of medications including insulin, access to a continuous glucose monitor, lab referrals and dietician support.

“At Alpha Medical, it is our ongoing mission to help women take control of their health and to provide them with the medical resources and tools needed to treat chronic conditions like diabetes,” cofounder and CEO Gloria Lau said in a statement. “Many don’t realize the unique needs that women have when it comes to this condition, so it only felt right for us to expand our services to help the many Americans that are living with this serious medical condition.”

WHY IT MATTERS

According to the CDC, 28.7 million people of all ages in the U.S. had diagnosed diabetes in 2019, and the vast majority had Type 2. The agency estimated 96 million U.S. adults had prediabetes that year.

Though gestational diabetes usually goes away after delivery, it can raise blood pressure during pregnancy, and it increases the likelihood the baby will be born early, have low blood sugar and develop Type 2 diabetes later in life.

THE LARGER TREND

Alpha Medical announced it had raised a $24 million Series B round in September last year. The startup said it would use the cash to grow and make its service more accessible. It currently operates in 49 states and Washington D.C.

Diabetes management is a popular focus for digital health companies. Another big player in the space is Glooko, which recently acquired French diabetes care company DIABNEXT and Berlin-based xbird.

One Drop, which initially focused only on diabetes, has expanded into cardiovascular disease prevention. Hybrid provider Carbon Health has been beefing up its diabetes management tools too. It acquired Steady Health last year and recently launched its own program.