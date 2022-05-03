MilesWeb Announces Big Hike in its Commission Rates

Maharashtra, India, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — MilesWeb, a renowned, trusted and leading provider of website hosting services recently announced their enhanced affiliate commission structure, making it more beneficial and worthy for existing and new affiliates.

In today’s fast-paced digital world, an excellent way of making money online is through affiliate marketing.

MilesWeb’s top paying web hosting affiliate program aims to energize affiliates and help them earn more commissions for their efforts online.

The main highlight of the program is the commission structure, where an affiliate can earn as much as Rs.5000 per referral. It’s first-of-its-kind and one of the highest commission rates offered in the industry.

Moreover, on registering for MilesWeb affiliate program, users get an immediate sign-up bonus of Rs.1000. The best part is that the company has a dedicated Affiliate team to answer all the queries and assist in transforming every referral into a conversion.

MilesWeb offers different types of web hosting plans from which users can promote. This includes shared hosting, reseller hosting, Windows hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting, cloud hosting and more.

Additionally, they offer a marketing kit that includes sales booming banners with an aim to boost conversion rates.

Sarang Khedkar, Affiliate Manager at MilesWeb commented, “We are highly committed to helping our affiliates succeed, so we are offering the highest commissions in the industry. Our brand new commission structure is designed to give affiliates a solid revenue stream and pave the way towards great success.“

As a part of the revamped affiliate program, MilesWeb is also reaffirming its commitment to provide 24×7 conversion support, timely payouts and smooth affiliate journey.

MilesWeb is backed with 10+ years of experience and has become one of the fastest-growing web hosting companies in the world. Its 40,000+ clients are the testimony to its brand image that will help affiliates make easy conversions.

The company’s affiliate program is free to join. Interested users can take advantage by signing up for MilesWeb’s affiliate program through:

https://www.milesweb.com/affiliates.php

About MilesWeb

Starting its journey in 2012, MilesWeb is the highest-rated web hosting company based in India. They are dedicated to providing premium web hosting solutions to clients globally. MilesWeb has grown exceptionally over the years and has made a strong base in the web hosting market. The company’s goal is to provide award-winning customer support 24×7, reliable hosting service and state-of-the-art technologies that help businesses succeed online.

For more information kindly visit: https://www.milesweb.com