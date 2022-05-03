Non-opioid Analgesics Market To Take Wholesome Shelter Along Exponential Growth Curve

New York, United States, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The Non-opioid Analgesics Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.

Analgesics are the drugs used for the management of the pain. Pain is one of the most common phenomenon and around 85% of people are reported to suffer from pain worldwide at some point in their life. Pain can be of various types such as due to surgery, strain, etc.

Non-opioid analgesics are the drugs which are used for relieving pain, since use of most of the opioid drugs is abused at some stage by patient or any other person for non-medical use hence usage of opioid drugs is advised to lower by various healthcare professionals.

More than 56% of people across the world are reported to experience the body pain once a week whereas head pain affects around 23% once a week. More than 70,000 Americans died due to opioid abuse in 2017, which resulted in stringent regulatory measures by various regulatory bodies.

Increasing prevalence of the various chronic diseases such as cancer in which various treatments such as chemotherapy is responsible for the pain expected to drive the growth of the non-opioid analgesics market.

Increasing number of surgeries is expected to result in increased prevalence of post-operative pain which in turn expected to drive the growth of the non-opioid analgesics market. Increasing number of people suffering from neuropathic pain further expected to fuel the growth of non-opioid analgesics market.

Additional regulatory impositions on the opioid drugs is responsible for their limited market reach which in turn expected to drive the growth of the non-opioid analgesics market. Increasing support of various advocacy groups and KOLs to the non-opioid analgesics expected to drive the growth of the non-opioid analgesics market.

Lower cost of the non-opioid analgesics as compared to opioid drugs further expected to drive the growth of the non-opioid analgesics market. Worldwide reach of various regional and global non-opioid analgesics manufacturers resulted in the easy access to these drugs driving the growth of the non-opioid analgesics market. Whereas, frequent use of non-opioid analgesics is linked to various conditions such as decreased kidney functioning, increased risk of stroke, etc. may hamper the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By drug class NSAIDs

Acetaminophen

Local Anaesthetics By pain type Post-operative Pain

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Others By route of administration Oral

Topical

Injectable By distribution channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

The global non-opioid analgesics market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to higher prevalence of the pain. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the global non-opioid analgesics market owing to higher adoption of the analgesics.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing non-opioid analgesics market due to large population residing in countries such as India and China. Latin America market is expected to experience steady growth whereas MEA expected to be the least lucrative market due to lower adoption.

The key participants operating in the global non-opioid analgesics market are: Iroko Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, MERCK, MIPHARM S.p.A., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan NV, and others

