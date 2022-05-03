Crescent City’s Important Estates Auction, May 13-14, Online and Live in New Orleans, has 900+ Lots

New Orleans, LA, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Gorgeous original oil paintings by Fernand Toussaint (French/Belgian, 1873-1956) and Andre Gisson (American/French, 1929-2003), six fine pieces of matte glazed Newcomb Pottery, a collection of bronzes (including a great example from Harry Jackson, American, 1924-2011), wonderful sterling silver (including a large pair of German .800 silver covered urns), and a selection of six gold coins will all be part of Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important May Estates Auction, scheduled for the weekend of May 13th and 14th.

The auction will be held online and in the gallery at 1330 Saint Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Start times are 10 am Central time both days. More than 900 lots will come up for bid, in categories that include French, English and American period furniture, original works of art by noted local and regional artists, porcelain, pottery, bronzes, silver, mirrors and decorative items.

The early 20th century oil on canvas Portrait of a Lady with Fan by Fernand Toussaint is artist signed lower right and measures 23 inches by 19 ¼ inches (est. $3,000-$5,000). The oil on canvas depiction of Notre Dame by Andre Gisson (a pseudonym; his real name is Anders Gittelson), is signed lower right and measures 17 ½ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Harry Jackson’s standout patinated bronze sculpture, titled Silent Pardners (1973) is a key lot in the collection of bronzes. Standing 14 inches tall, it’s signed and dated on the integral base (est. $2,000-$4,000). The large pair of German .800 silver covered urns, from the late 19th century, stand 17 ½ inches tall and weigh a total of 120.45 troy oz. (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Also from the silver category, a 141-piece set of sterling flatware by International, in the “Continental” pattern, produced in 1936 and weighing 209.6 troy oz., should bring $4,000-$6,000. Mirrors will be led by a 20th century French gilt and gesso Louis XVI style over-the-mantel mirror, impressive at 72 inches tall by 40 inches wide. It should realize $800-$1,200.

Paintings by noted regional artists will boast a circa 2002 Abstract by George Bauer Dunbar (La., b. 1927), signed center right, 23 ¾ inches by 42 inches (est. $10,000-$15,000); a 1968 acrylic on Masonite Rooftop Scene by Noel Rockmore (New Orleans, 1928-1995), signed and dated lower right, 17 ½ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $1,500-$2,500); and an early 20th oil on board signed work titled Moonlight Bayou by Will Ousley (La., 1866-1853) (est. $1,000-$2,000).

From England, an oil on canvas by British artist Alan Wolton, titled Aspen Row (1985), signed and dated lower right and titled on verso, 23 ¾ inches by 29 ½ inches, should hit $1,200-$1,800.

French furniture, always a hit at Crescent City auctions, will feature these beautiful pieces:

– A 19th century French Provincial Louis XV style carved walnut sideboard, 38 ¾ inches tall by 93 inches wide by 24 inches deep (est. $1,500-$2,500).

– An early 19th century French Provincial inlaid carved walnut double-door armoire, 95 inches tall by 72 inches wide by 27 inches deep (est. $800-$1,200).

– A late 19th century French Louis XV-style inlaid carved cherry ormolu mounted bombe marble-top commode, 34 inches tall by 51 inches wide (est. $800-$1,200).

Furniture just as beautiful but not from France will include a 20th century Italian gilt and polychromed console table, 62 inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000); a late 19th century American Neo-Renaissance oak 13-piece dining room suite in the manner of R.J. Horner (est. $2,000-$4,000); a 20th century English carved cherry Georgian style leather top desk, 62 inches wide by 35 ½ inches deep (est. $1,000-$1,500); and a large, circa 1860 carved walnut Gothic double-door armoire, possibly New Orleans, 91 ½ inches in height by 64 inches in width (est. $800-$1,200).

A large English fine bone china and brass figure of a knight on horseback by Richard Sefton (1987), #4 of 15, 24 inches tall and contained in a plexiglass case on a custom carved mahogany stand, is expected to finish at $1,200-$1,800. Also sold will be a late 19th century French gilt bronze and crystal 8-light chandelier, 29 inches tall and 29 inches diameter (est. $800-$1,200).

Porcelain offerings will include a 19th century Royal Vienna painted porcelain charger, 16 inches in diameter, in a gilt shadowbox frame (est. $1,000-$2,000); a 19th century four-piece Meissen porcelain garniture set, 22 inches tall and 11 inches in diameter (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a late 19th century Sevres gilt bronze mounted porcelain letter box and inkstand (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Exhibition previews will be held daily, May 4th thru 12th (except on Saturday and Sunday), in the Crescent City gallery, which is located at 1330 Saint Charles Avenue in downtown New Orleans.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house (three percent discount for cash or check). A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important May Estates Auction scheduled for the weekend of May 13th and 14th, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

