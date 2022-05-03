Let James Ashton & Son Handles Your Funeral Service!

Dundee, United Kingdom, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — James Ashton & Son (https://jamesashton.co.uk) has funeral directors in Dundee who offer exceptional service to everyone and their loved ones. With over a century of service in the industry, customers are guaranteed to have the best funeral service when the time comes.

This prominent company offers a personal service from the moment of the customer’s initial enquiry until their final goodbye. Their experienced funeral directors will listen to what type of service customers would like, and they will discuss the available options suitable for their budget and needs. Their funeral directors use local suppliers and in-house specialists so that they can provide customers with an excellent level of care at every stage of their funeral planning journey, including newspaper intimation, flowers, and refreshments to deliver a truly personal service for their loved one.

Besides arranging a funeral service, James Ashton & Son also offers gravestones, plaques, vases, and statues in partnership with Mossman Memorials. This stonemason is based in Dundee and provides high-quality memorials in modern and traditional designs sculpted in sandstone, granite, or marble. They offer a wide range of bespoke memorials and headstones, all made to the highest standards by skilled craftsmen. They also offer a free no-obligation estimate and can work in any burial ground. All of their work is carried out in accordance with the National Association of Memorial Masons and local council guidelines and comes with a ten-year guarantee.

Moreover, this firm offers a comprehensive international repatriation service for the transportation of human remains from any country back to the UK and from the country to any other destination worldwide. This service includes assistance in coordinating with the Coroner in England, the Procurator Fiscal in Scotland, or appropriate Foreign Funeral Director or Foreign Embassy, translation service for official permits, such as death certificates, transportation to their restroom available 24/7, and many more. Their funeral director will advise customers of all the relevant requirements and will coordinate repatriation accordingly.

JamesAshton&Son understands that this will be a difficult time for their customers’ loved ones when the time comes, so their team will be there every step of the way to ensure that they receive the best possible service. For more information regarding their services, interested parties can visit their official website at https://jamesashton.co.uk.

Established in 1920, James Ashton & Son is the region's largest independent funeral director. They have three locations across Dundee and premises in St Andrews. They always put clients first, to provide a truly personal service that meets their needs. They know that everyone deserves an exceptional level of service tailored specifically to them, even after death. With this in mind, they provide a range of services that can be tailored to each individual or family. Their focus is on your comfort and convenience, so you can mourn with ease.