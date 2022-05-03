New Single “Face Time” By Big Dawg079 Is Setting the Charts on Fire

SHEBOYGAN, WI, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Hip hop and rap prodigy Big Dawg079 has released his new single Face Time and it has caught on line wildfire. With thousands of views and counting, the number is already being talked about as one of the most hip songs in the genre. The singer’s fans had been egging him for more information on his upcoming release. “I’ve been waiting like crazy for Big Dawg079’s latest release. I’m a huge fan of his work and listened to his tracks hundreds of times with my friends who, incidentally, too are his huge fans! We love to play his music in full blast at our parties on loop”, said a fan of Big Dawg079.

Big Dawg079 is climbing the ladder of success in the Hip-Hop world at a rapid pace. His music is one of the most talked about in town and he simply doesn’t seem like he is intended to slow down. FaceTime” starts off with a really brilliant introduction from the 90’s blockbuster “Face Off” starring Nicholas Cage and John Travolta. “Big Dawg079 is a prolific musician whose tastes and preferences reflect the people not only in his community but also people around the world at large. He is a born rebel and given the state of the world, some sort of rebellion is always needed and that is what is reflected in his music“, said a close confidant associated with Big Dawg079 since the beginning of his career.

The Life Ain’t Easy star has had humble beginnings. When he found music, he knew he had found the Elixir of his life. Music became the medium through which he would share his heart and his concerns about the state of everything that concerns him. “I may not be a philosopher or a poet but I know full well what my community needs and what can be done. We need peace and healing, all of us. Sometimes the powers that be don’t hear niceties. They need the full blast of rap like mine and only then they somehow listen. My music and Face Time is for all of them who speak truth to power”, said an ecstatic BIG Dawg079.

Big Dawg079 is an upcoming Hip hop and rap artist. He has given some multiple hits like Life Ain’t Easy and Greedy.

