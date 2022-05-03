Michael D Eastwood Launches A New Book on Amazon. Cowboy Mike and Winston Attend Cowboy Church

Prescott, Arizona, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Do you know a child who loves miniature ponies and horses? Watch their eyes light up as they read the pages of the new children’s book. “Cowboy Mike and Winston Attend Cowboy Church”. Cowboy Mike’s books have opened the door for all the fantasies and a wonderful joyride to the cowboy world. These children’s books are about Cowboy Mike and Winston, a miniature pony.

The new book is about Cowboy Mike and Winston attending Cowboy Church at an event where all their friends are competing. Cowboy Mike and Winston teach you that Cowboy Church can be held anywhere. With the famous Pastor Ed Avery holding Cowboy Church. Children always have their fascination and love for horses and ponies. This wonder that they have is now further lightened up with these wonderful Children’s books. Cowboy Mike and Winston have a series of books starting off. “A Day in the Life of Cowboy Mike and Winston by Michael Eastwood”. “A Day at Blue Mountain Ranch with Cowboy Mike and Winston”, and “Dr, Julie Visits Cowboy Mike and Winston” the narrative of these books will make children get into the world of the horses, ponies, and the cowboy life. Winston happens to be a miniature pony and Cowboy Mike is his owner. Their adventures are mentioned in these books that catch the attention of the book-loving children. Along with books that are fun, they also are educational. But it has its rightful place among the fun children’s books. Examples of these books delineate the adventures about the journey of Cowboy Mike and Winston along with the Winston brothers, Blue, Bones, and Buckle Winston dog.

100% of all book sales proceeds are donated to Pony 4 Precious a 501 c 3 charity. Cowboy Mike is Michael Eastwood, CEO and Chairman of the board for Pony 4 Precious & Bello Sol Inc.

Cowboy Mike rescued Winston a miniature pony in 2016 and has since developed this amazing charity Pony 4 Precious. This charity was developed for one reason: To educate children on miniature ponies and horses through free online education and online training programs. The charity also offers a scholarship to students, a Free book program to children and now they are working with teens to mentor them with their long-range goal is to build a horse ranch for children and teens.

To learn more about Michael D Eastwood visit www.michaeldeastwood.com or to learn about Pony 4 precious visit www.pony4precious.org