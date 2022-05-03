Global Sales Of Cross Country Skiing Equipment Market Is Expanding At A CAGR Of Close To 6% Over The Next Ten Years | Fact.MR Study

The global cross country skiing equipment market is projected to be valued at over US$ 1 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of close to 6% over the next ten years. Sales of cross country skiing equipment through specialty stores will be the maximum as compared to other sales channels. Beside regular skiing equipment, demand for race and performance classic skis is also rising, as well as demand for demand of metal-edge touring skis.

Prominent Key players of the Cross Country Ski Equipment market survey report:

Amer Sports Corporation

Clarus Corporation

Fischer Sports GmbH

Skis Rossignol S.A.

Kneissl Tirol GmbH

Head N.V.

K2 Sports (Kohlberg and Company)

Tecnica Group S.p.A

Germina

Peltonen Ski Oy

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Touring Skis Race and Performance Classic Skis Metal-edge Touring Skis Touring Boots Race and Performance Classic Boots Metal-edge Touring Boots New Nordic Norms (NNN) Bindings Salomon Nordic system (SNS) Bindings Poles

By Price Range Economy Cross Country Skiing Equipment Mid-range Cross Country Skiing Equipment Premium Cross Country Skiing Equipment Super Premium Cross Country Skiing Equipment

By End-User Cross Country Skiing Equipment for Individuals Institutional Cross Country Skiing Equipment Professional Cross Country Skiing Equipment Cross Country Skiing Equipment for Beginners Cross Country Skiing Equipment for Intermediates Advanced Cross Country Skiing Equipment

By Sales Channel Direct Sales of Cross Country Skiing Equipment Cross Country Skiing Equipment Sold at Franchised Stores Cross Country Skiing Equipment Sold at Specialty Stores Online Sales of Cross Country Skiing Equipment

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

