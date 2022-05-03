Global Sales Of Cross Country Skiing Equipment Market Is Expanding At A CAGR Of Close To 6% Over The Next Ten Years | Fact.MR Study

Cross Country Ski Equipment Market By Product Type (Touring Skis, Metal-edge touring skis, Touring Boots, Poles), By Price Range (Economy, Mid-Range, Premium), By Sales Channel (Direct sales, Franchised stores, Online), By End-User (Individual, Institutional, Professional)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global cross country skiing equipment market is projected to be valued at over US$ 1 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of close to 6% over the next ten years. Sales of cross country skiing equipment through specialty stores will be the maximum as compared to other sales channels. Beside regular skiing equipment, demand for race and performance classic skis is also rising, as well as demand for demand of metal-edge touring skis.

Prominent Key players of the Cross Country Ski Equipment market survey report:

  • Amer Sports Corporation
  • Clarus Corporation
  • Fischer Sports GmbH
  • Skis Rossignol S.A.
  • Kneissl Tirol GmbH
  • Head N.V.
  • K2 Sports (Kohlberg and Company)
  • Tecnica Group S.p.A
  • Germina
  • Peltonen Ski Oy

Key Market Segments Covered

  • By Product
    • Touring Skis
    • Race and Performance Classic Skis
    • Metal-edge Touring Skis
    • Touring Boots
    • Race and Performance Classic Boots
    • Metal-edge Touring Boots
    • New Nordic Norms (NNN) Bindings
    • Salomon Nordic system (SNS) Bindings
    • Poles
  • By Price Range
    • Economy Cross Country Skiing Equipment
    • Mid-range Cross Country Skiing Equipment
    • Premium Cross Country Skiing Equipment
    • Super Premium Cross Country Skiing Equipment
  • By End-User
    • Cross Country Skiing Equipment for Individuals
    • Institutional Cross Country Skiing Equipment
    • Professional Cross Country Skiing Equipment
      • Cross Country Skiing Equipment for Beginners
      • Cross Country Skiing Equipment for Intermediates
      • Advanced Cross Country Skiing Equipment
  • By Sales Channel
    • Direct Sales of Cross Country Skiing Equipment
    • Cross Country Skiing Equipment Sold at Franchised Stores
    • Cross Country Skiing Equipment Sold at Specialty Stores
    • Online Sales of Cross Country Skiing Equipment
  • By Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

