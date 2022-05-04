CICO GROUP SUCCESSFULLY REACHING THE ROOF WATERPROOFING

Delhi, India, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — Cico is top waterproofing companies in India that specializes in producing concrete coatings. These are a lot like paints, but they go on concrete instead of other building materials. Their coatings help concrete adhere to the walls it’s going to stick to which makes them easier to spray on damp surfaces and speeds up the work of painting those surfaces during tunnel and underground utility line work. This is because the paint doesn’t corrode steel, unlike some other types of paints, which helps these projects be safer for whoever is working at them.

Articles that are rocksolid® are extensively used by our customers wherever they need a hardened material to deter intentional vandalism and provide maximum protection against intruders, pressure and the weather. These products have been specifically manufactured to deter damage caused by flooding, soil erosion, explosions and accidents.

The roof is the most susceptible to distortions and leaks while building a house. This is why we spent a lot of time researching on roof waterproofing and its integral parts like roofs because you should be aware that your investment won’t go down the drain just because of some bad design choices.

We live by our mission to continually innovate. Because of that, we’ve been on the frontier of industry trends. We believe strongly in our core values and we always make sure to never stray from that. Our focus as a construction chemical company has always been on the customer’s dollar – it’s important for us to understand our markets so that we can continue to create solutions that work for them in real-world applications.

Our product range includes a wide range of cico no 1 waterproofing chemicals, cico no 3 waterproofing chemicals, cico no 2 waterproofing chemicals, roof water proofing service and swimming pool waterproofing service.

Cemment is the world’s first colour-changing cement! Reactive additives and micro particles suspension trigger the process, so when the substance comes in contact with water, it changes colour in just 15 minutes. Cemment makes the perfect waterproofing solutions additive for your concrete!

These coatings are designed to protect the structural integrity of your concrete surfaces so that they can be used in rain- or moisture-prone areas. Furthermore, these coatings are designed to protect walls, terraces, floors and other solid structures against “expansion caused by chemical reactions” (aka cracking) while being resistant to UV rays and pollution. These coatings boast a long lifespan that is ensured by using materials from environmentally certified sources, making them ideal for places that get a lot of direct sunlight or wind.

These are composed of the highest-grade-possible, professional-grade acrylics with multiple polymer and chemical compounds needed to prevent moisture from entering into walls, terraces, floors, etc. The materials used in water leakage solution in Delhi are said to be made with a chemically-stable formula that will not flake over time or deteriorate like other “waterproof” coatings tend to do.