KIR HYIP announces great launch of Crypto Doubler script and Binance clone app development

Birmingham, United Kingdom, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — KIR HYIP is proficient in blockchain software development worldwide. They understand clients’ requirements and customer feedback for launching the crypto doubler script and Binance clone app development, as affirmed by the chief official of the company.

KIR HYIP provides a secure crypto BTC doubler script to make beneficial earnings in the online business. This doubler script is loaded with all the main features to run the business instantly. The features incorporated such as QR code, Manual fake transaction entry, Manual/instant payout, Responsive layout, Site Statistics, Real-time tracking, Referral system, and many more.

Additionally, there is a custom admin panel where the admin can easily make changes to the investment plan using the plan management tool. On other hand, the Binance clone app is attracted many crypto startups as Binance is one of the largest exchange platforms with the most user traffic.

KIR HYIP provides a robust, customizable, and multi-stage tested script which is exact replica of Binance DEX. Everything from the admin panel to the user section everything is cloned and all features are incorporated during the development process. These full-fledged features such as Liquidity Swap, Margin Trading, Automated Trading Bot, Matching Engine, P2P Trading, Wallet Integration, and other security features make start-ups profitable from the beginning.

About the company,

KIR HYIP is a leading software development company that provides all kinds of blockchain-based services and solutions. We have a team of experts who provides advanced crypto doubler and Binance clone script with fully-featured software at a budget-friendly price for all enterprises.

In addition, we are well-versed in developing HYIP business scripts, crypto wallet development, ICO listing, token development, Metaverse NFT marketplaces, and various other clone apps for crypto exchange platforms. Hence choosing KIR HYIP will be the ultimate solution to accomplish your crypto business goals and stand out in the crowd. We always work to achieve customer satisfaction and provide support online to your business needs at any instant.