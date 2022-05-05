Get The Best IT Support Services At Proxar IT Consulting!

Sevenoaks, United Kingdom, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — Proxar IT Consulting (https://www.proxar.co.uk) is a fast-growing and very successful company focused on delivering high-performance, secure IT support services to all kinds of businesses. They want to provide their clients with the best possible service at an affordable rate.

One of the services that IT firm offers is CISCO network support, which they are quite known for. Their services are great for businesses that use a complicated network system but want to keep the network management cost at a minimum. It covers a wide range of CISCO network support services, such as LAN switching, IPv4, IPv6 & Multicast Routing, Remote Access Services, High Availability & Load Balancing, Quality of Service, and Clustering & Web Cache Services, as well as other aspects of network technologies like network firewall and many more.

Proxar IT Consulting also offers remote working solutions, which are best for businesses that are adapting to the latest workplace setup – working at home. This service assists businesses in setting up a secure infrastructure while being accessed from home, a client’s office, or even another country.

Another service that everyone can get from Proxar IT Consulting is their 24/7 business IT support services. Through these services, businesses can maximise their productivity. Downtime can be drastically reduced if not completely eradicated with these services since all their hardware and software issues will be attended to immediately.

To provide comprehensive IT support services, the firm focuses on network design, migration, and management aspects of the IT field. They also hold several certificates from big bodies in the field like Cisco, Red Hat, and ITIL.

Proxar IT Consulting never fails to prioritise the quality of their services. This allows them to get many great reviews. Sue Stimson, one of their satisfied clients gave them a 5-star rating with feedback, saying: “Excellent service as always – the problem was identified, explained and a solution implemented quickly and efficiently”.

For interested parties, they can visit the company’s website at https://www.proxar.co.uk to learn more about its services.

About Proxar IT Consulting

