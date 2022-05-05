Worldwide Demand For Pneumatic Rollers Will Grow At A CAGR Of 5.0% Between 2022 And 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Pneumatic Rollers Market Analysis Report By Engine Power (Up To 100HP, 100-130HP, More Than 130HP), By Operating Capacity (8000-12000kg, 12000-18000kg), By Drum Width (Up To 1800mm, 1800mm). – 2000mm, 2000 – 2200mm), By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global market for pneumatic rollers is valued at  USD 716 million  in 2022 and is projected to exceed USD 1,170 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of  5.0% between 2022 and 2032  .

Prominent Key Players of Pneumatic Rollers Market Survey Report:

  • Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation
  • Caterpillar Inc
  • Dynapac AB
  • Ammann group
  • Bomag GmbH
  • Hamm AG
  • XCMG Construction Machinery Co.Ltd
  • Case Construction Equipment Inc.
  • Sany Group Co Ltd
  • VT LeeBoy Inc.
  • Shantui Construction Machinery Co Ltd.
  • Sakai America Manufacturing, Inc
  • Other prominent players

Global Pneumatic Rollers Market categorized

  • By engine power:

    • Up to 100 hp
    • 100-130 hp
    • More than 130 hp

  • By operating capacity:

    • Up to 8000KG
    • 8000-12000kg
    • 12000-18000kg
    • More than 18000KG

  • By drum width:

    • Up to 1800mm
    • 1800-2000mm
    • 2000-2200mm
    • More than 2200mm

  • By region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MY

The insights for each vendor consist of:

  • company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main Market Information
  • market share
  • Sales, prices and gross margin

What insights does the Pneumatic Rollers market report offer to the readers?

  • Fragmentation of pneumatic rollers based on product type, end use and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of every Pneumatic Rollers player.
  • Various government regulations on the consumption of rubber rollers in detail.
  • Influence of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on the global pneumatic rollers.

The report includes the following Pneumatic Rollers Market insights and assessments, which are helpful to all participants involved in the Pneumatic Rollers Market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for pneumatic rollers
  • Latest industry analysis of the Pneumatic Rollers Market with key analysis on market drivers, trends and influencing factors
  • Key trends analysis of the Pneumatic Roller market and changing consumer preferences in major verticals.
  • Changing demand for pneumatic rollers and consumption of different products
  • Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services
  • Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major players of Pneumatic Rollers
  • US air roller market sales are set to grow steadily, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • The demand forecast for air rollers in Europe remains stable as many countries like the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires Answered in Pneumatic Rollers Market Report include:

  • How has the pneumatic roller market developed?
  • What are the current and future prospects of the global Pneumatic Rollers based on region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the rubber rollers?
  • Why is the consumption of pneumatic rollers the highest in the region?
  • In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

