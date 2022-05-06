The Way to Happiness Association Plans Cleanup for 2022 World Environment Day

Nashville, TN, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Tennessee spends an average of 15 million dollars each year cleaning up litter, according to a 2021 Tennessean article. To set a good example and keep Nashville beautiful, safe and healthy, The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee is organizing “Green It Up,” a World Environment Day neighborhood cleanup.

The Nashville Church of Scientology, which works with the group is hosting an event that will then lead right into the cleanup.

Youth from The Way to Happiness Kids Club are preparing for the cleanup by watching public service announcements at the Church of Scientology Public Information Center. The video conveys the importance of safeguarding and improving the environment, a precept from The Way to Happiness, the common-sense moral code authored by L. Ron Hubbard. The book contains 21 precepts, each reflecting that one’s own survival depends on the survival of others.

United Nations World Environment Day takes place June 5 each year. The UN Environment website describes the day as “a broad, global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated by stakeholders in over 100 countries. It also serves as the ‘people’s day’ for doing something positive for the environment, galvanizing individual actions into a collective power that generates an exponential positive impact on the planet.”

For more information on “Green It Up” or to participate in future events, visit twthtn.org.

The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness with all who work to build a better world.