Dr. Richard Powell of Feller & Bloxham Medical Releases Video Covering Post-Operative Effects of Hair Transplants

Great Neck, NY, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Feller & Bloxham Medical is pleased to announce one of their doctors, Dr. Richard Powell, has released an educational video covering how he has dealt with cracks that sometimes appear in the post-operative period after a hair transplant.

Sometimes, cracks can appear in the transplant area. However, these cracks are often a normal part of the process and can be resolved with help from a hair transplant specialist at Feller & Bloxham Medical. While patients often worry that these cracks are the result of a dislodged graft, it is often a normal part of the healing process. Properly washing the scalp can alleviate the problem and often correct the issue. Massaging the area can also have benefits to resolving these cracks. If individuals experience dry skin, a moisturizing shampoo and using lukewarm water is best.

Dr. Powell of Feller & Bloxham Medical wants individuals to understand what they should expect after their hair transplant surgery. By watching his educational video, patients can learn more about the causes of these cracks and how to prevent and eliminate them as their transplants heal.

Anyone interested in learning about the educational video or dealing with post-operative cracking can find out more by visiting the Feller & Bloxham Medical website or by calling 1-516-487-3797.

About Feller & Bloxham Medical : Feller & Bloxham Medical is a hair transplant medical institute that strives to help patients overcome their hair loss. They offer various hair transplant solutions to ensure each patient can find the one that best suits their needs and resolves their hair loss. The experienced medical team is dedicated to helping individuals get the full, healthy head of hair they deserve.

