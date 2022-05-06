Feller & Bloxham Medical Celebrates the Continued Growth of Their YouTube Channel

Great Neck, NY, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Feller & Bloxham Medical is pleased to announce their YouTube channel is experiencing continued growth as they strive to educate individuals on topics surrounding hair loss and hair transplant procedures. The channel has compiled nearly 1.8 million views on their videos, indicating their value in the hair transplant industry.

When patients turn to the experienced professionals at Feller & Bloxham Medical, they can count on qualified doctors who understand the various causes of hair loss and can help individuals find the ideal treatment to overcome their condition. With various hair transplant procedures offered, they create a personalized care plan that helps every patient get the desired results. By educating their patients on hair loss, hair transplant procedures, and what to expect, they are giving everyone the chance to get the full head of hair they want.

Feller & Bloxham Medical continually updates their YouTube channel with educational videos to help individuals understand what causes hair loss and how they can overcome these causes. They encourage individuals suffering from hair loss to watch their videos and subscribe to the channel to receive updates on the latest videos.

Anyone interested in learning more about their YouTube channel or the topics covered can find out more by visiting the Feller & Bloxham Medical website or by calling 1-516-487-3797.

About Feller & Bloxham Medical : Feller & Bloxham Medical is a hair transplant medical institute that strives to help patients overcome their hair loss. They offer various hair transplant solutions to ensure each patient can find the one that best suits their needs and resolves their hair loss. The experienced medical team is dedicated to helping individuals get the full, healthy head of hair they deserve.

