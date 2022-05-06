Virtual care stations to bring glory to the Endoscopic Retrieval Devices Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would how the Endoscopic Retrieval Devices Market look in the near future.

The market for endoscopic retrieval equipment has witnessed a significant increase in recent years as a result of various advantages of endoscopy that have made it popular among surgeons. With the increasing lifestyle changes and high prevalence of junk food, there has been an increased cases of persistent digestive disorders in the population around the world.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney, persistent digestive disorders affect around 70 million people annually. This statistics also include a staggering number of 48.3 million patients accessing ambulatory care for the treatment of digestive disorders every year.

Another factor that has fueled the expansion of the endoscopic retrieval devices demand is the procedure’s low morbidity and death rates. The introduction of telemedicine in all the fields, including surgery has made it possible to treat patients from any remote locations using endoscopic retrieval devices. This has proven to be a driving factor in the development of this field.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32719

Other developments that are assisting important market players in countering the preexisting disproportionate ratio of demand against delivered capacity of the endoscopy procedure include continuous system assessment and improvement, as well as recruitment of the well trained professionals, who can handle the endoscopic retrieval devices for all the procedures.

On October 30, 2020, Olympus Corporation, a leading player in the medical devices manufacturing, announced the launch of “StoneMasterV” and “VortiCatchV” EndoTherapy devices, which are the latest technology in the field of endoscopic retrieval devices for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).

The StoneMasterV endoscopic treatment device combines a sphincterotomy and various sizes of expansion balloons into one endoscopic device to optimize endoscopic sphincterotomy and the performance of papillary expansion.

The VorticCatchV is a single-use nitinol endoscopic retrieval device in the form of a basket, specially designed for ERCP extraction for the treatment of difficultly placed bile stones. This device can be used for retrieval of the stone which is located in a bile-duct pocket, in a narrow duct or in the intrahepatic duct. It can also be used for heavy sludge removal after a lithotripsy procedure.

Both of these products are designed with innovation to aid the surgeons in expanding their capabilities. These devices provide the surgeons with enhanced procedural outcomes with high level efficiency for challenging positions of bile duct stones.

The primary driving force behind technological progress in the US gastrointestinal endoscopic retrieval equipment market is the natural preference for less than ideal non-invasive treatment methods. This market is constantly expanding its impact in the therapeutic field, solving diseases that were previously only treated with more invasive methods but now “through the scope”.

The demand for this field also continues to rise in the US region because various multispecialty hospitals are acquiring outpatient facilities under their umbrella and expanding their reach into the market and group purchasing organizations (GPOs).

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32719

There are also various reimbursement facilities available for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures, which is proving to be another key factor in the surging demand for endoscopic retrieval devices market.

The European market is expected to show a slow growth in the field of endoscopic retrieval devices sale accounting to its saturated nature. But some growth is anticipated during the forecast period. Owing to the geriatric population in the region, there are increased incidences of colorectal cancer amongst them.

Due to this reason, there has been increased awareness for cancer screening through endoscopic procedures. All these factors are contributing to a low rise of endoscopic retrieval devices market in this continent.

Some of the dominant manufacturers of endoscopic retrieval devices demand focus are,

Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Ate Medical Technology

Plasti-Med

Steris Healthcare

Medorah Meditek

Micro Tech Endoscopy

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific

Medinova Endosys

Stryker Corporation

Smith and Nephew Co

Johnson and Johnson

Karl Storz SE GmbH

Pentax Medical

Medtronic PLC

Shaili Endoscopy

Medtronic

ConMed Corporation.

On August 6th 2021, Medtronic has announced that they will acquire all outstanding shares of the Menlo Park, California-based nasal sinus implant manufacturer at a price of US $ 28.25 per share through a cash transaction. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Medtronic’s 2021-22 fiscal year, provided customary closing conditions are met, including receipt of regulatory approval and approval from Intersect ENT shareholders.

Intersect ENT Propel Implants are primarily used in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. These bioabsorbable drug-eluting implants are used after sinus surgery to keep the channels open. The company designed it to treat patients with chronic sinusitis (CRS).

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32719

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Snares

Retrieval Forceps

Nets

Retrieval Graspers

Baskets

Magnetic Retrievers

Biliary Stent Retrieval Devices

By Application:

Biopsy

Polypectomy

Biliary Stone Management and Drainage

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Obesity

Esophageal and Colon Stricture Management

Hemostasis and Suturing

Others

By Usage:

Single-use

Reprocessing

Sterilization

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com