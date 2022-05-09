U.S. Population Health Management Market to Gain Huge Traction at 19.5% CAGR by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Population Health Management Industry Overview

The U.S. population health management market size was valued at USD 20.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is majorly driven by the growing demand for healthcare IT services and solutions that support value-based healthcare delivery, resulting in a transition from Fee-For-Service (FFS) to a Value-Based Payment (VBP) model.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising need for value-based healthcare and effective disease management across different care settings are expected to drive the market in the U.S. More than 130 million people in the U.S. suffer from at least one chronic condition. Chronic conditions are responsible for around 70% of deaths in the U.S. each year, resulting in 1.7 million deaths.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Population Health Management Market

Managing comorbidities is challenging due to the large target population in the region. Implementation of PHM can help in the identification of unwell patients and improve disease prevention and management, leading to financial savings. To encourage the adoption of PHM systems, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has introduced the Value-Based Payment Modifier. It provides differential payment to a group of physicians based upon the quality of care provided as opposed to the cost of care during their performance period.

Population health management solutions based on open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are helpful for the management of chronic conditions with high treatment costs, such as cardiac diseases, asthma, and diabetes. PHM solutions also help reduce the cost of care, improve patient outcomes. PHM software also enables better analysis of patient data to make informed decisions.

In the U.S., providers, payers, providers-payers, and accountable care organizations are the promoters of PHM systems. Many providers and payers require upgrading and automating their healthcare management systems, which can improve healthcare delivery and help departments, collaborate with each other. The providers mainly focus on chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders that are generally responsible for significant healthcare costs. The rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders has increased the need for effective management of the disease burden on healthcare centers.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Population Health Management Market – The global population health management market size was valued at USD 47.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The global population health management market size was valued at USD 47.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030. S. Home Healthcare Market – The U.S. home healthcare market was valued at USD 132.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.49% from 2022 to 2030 .

The U.S. home healthcare market was valued at USD 132.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.49% from 2022 to 2030 S. Behavioral Health EHR Market – The U.S. behavioral health EHR market size was valued at USD 176.2 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.07% from 2022 to 2030.

U.S. Population Health Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. population health management market based on product and end use:

S. Population Health Management Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Software Services

S. Population Health Management End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Providers Payers Employer Groups



Market Share Insights

May 2020: Allscripts Healthcare, LLC launched CarePort Connect, a new post-discharge tool. The tool is designed to assist hospitals in complying with the interoperability final rules of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

May 2020: Medecision announced a few important enhancements to its Aerial Platform, to enable customers to support vulnerable patients and members during the COVID-19 crisis.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. population health management market include

Allscripts Healthcare

Cerner Corp.

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

EClinicalWorks

Enli Health Intelligence

McKesson Corp.

Medecision

Optum, Inc.

Advisory Board

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Athenahealth, Inc.

RedBrick Health

Welltok

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Population Health Management Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter