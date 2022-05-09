Manufacturers of Thresher Market To Benefit From Lucrative Growth Opportunities On Account Of Increasing Adoption : Fact.MR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 09 — /EPR Network/ — With soaring food consumption levels, agricultural sectors of developed as well as developing economies are striving to boost the production of farmlands and increase profitability. Agricultural mechanization continues to be recognized as a pivotal force that aims to increase farm outputs through the use of heavy fieldwork machines and equipment such as threshers. Farmers are using threshers to increase profitability of harvesting, threshing and other common farming activities. Over the years, threshers have instrumentally enhanced the productivity of labor-intensive farming activities by eliminating the drudgery associated with such agricultural systems. However, buying a thresher will continue to be unaffordable for local farmers in the future. Private farm lands and agro-industrialists will also face the brunt of high prices while adopting multiple threshers for large-scale farming applications.

Fact.MR foresees a sluggish growth for the global threshers market during the period, 2017-2026. It has been observed that in the near future, the demand for threshers will dwindle on the back of financial infeasibility. Over the forecast period, the global market for threshers is assessed to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% in terms of volume. Key presumptive scenarios developed in the forecast study estimate the global threshers market to touch a valuation of US$ 3.38 billion by the end of 2026.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Types Drummy type

Hammer mill type

Spike-tooth type

Raspbar type

Wire-loop type

Axial flow type

Syndicator type Mechanism Type Manual

Hydraulic

Hybrid Crop Type Wheat Thresher

Rice Thresher

Corn Sheller

Maize Dehusker/Sheller

Groundnut Thresher

Sunflower Thresher

Other Crops

Key Deterrents for Adoption of Threshers

The mechanical advantage of threshers in farming activities is high on productivity, wherein new threshing technologies will be improving the quality of the harvest for future generations. Regardless, the sales of threshers are less likely to incur impressive growth in 2018 and beyond. Factors deterring farmers from purchasing threshers have been analyzed in the report, which include:

consistently high prices of threshers across the globe

cost-intensive maintenance of heavy fieldwork machines

challenges faced by traditional agricultural enterprises in terms of adapting to the advancements in threshers

high APRs of agricultural loans for threshers

It has been estimated that majority of local farmers across multiple geographies in the world will consider not buying threshers, which will incidentally drive the leasing or renting of these heavy machines.

