L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd Announces Highfield RIBs for Sale in Essex

L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd, an official UK dealer for Highfield Boats, is pleased to announce the availability of Highfield RIBs for sale in Essex. Highfield Boats, the world's leading aluminium-hulled RIB manufacturer, is known for its durable, lightweight, and high-performance rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), designed to withstand the toughest conditions.

With a reputation for strength, reliability, and seaworthiness, Highfield RIBs are ideal for leisure, commercial, and professional use. Whether exploring the coastline, using it as a yacht tender, or relying on it for work-related marine operations, a Highfield RIB is built to perform.

Why Choose Highfield RIBs?

Highfield RIBs offer several advantages over traditional fibreglass boats:

• Aluminium Hull Construction – Unlike fibreglass, the powder-coated aluminium hull is impact-resistant, corrosion-proof, and does not absorb water over time.

• Lightweight and Durable – Easier to tow, launch, and recover while maintaining exceptional strength in all weather conditions.

• Low Maintenance – The non-porous hull eliminates concerns about gelcoat chips, cracks, or structural deterioration.

• Superior Performance – Designed for UK waters and offshore adventures, delivering a stable, efficient, and comfortable ride.

Highfield RIB Models Available at L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd

Ultralite (UL) Series – Compact & Lightweight

• Ideal for yacht tenders or those needing a small, easily transportable RIB.

• Built with a single aluminium hull, making it one of the lightest tenders available.

• Provides effortless handling while retaining strength and stability.

Classic (CL) Series – Versatile & Spacious

• Double-hulled aluminium design for increased comfort and safety.

• Features a flat deck with a bow locker for additional storage.

• A great all-rounder for family outings, fishing, or day trips.

Sport (SP) Series – High Performance & Offshore Ready

• Designed for those who want a fast, responsive, and adventure-ready RIB.

• Equipped with integrated fuel tanks, ergonomic seating, and an advanced hull design.

• Ideal for coastal cruising, water sports, or high-speed offshore use.

Patrol Series – Heavy-Duty & Commercial Grade

• Built for rescue teams, law enforcement, and commercial operators.

• Constructed with 5mm aluminium plates for unmatched durability and strength.

• Configurable seating and console options for professional applications.

Key Features of Highfield RIBs

Every Highfield RIB is engineered with quality materials and innovative design elements:

• Marine-Grade Aluminium Hulls – Lightweight, impact-resistant, and built to last.

• Valmex® PVC or ORCA® Hypalon Tubes – High-performance tube materials for durability in all environments.

• Self-Draining Decks – Keeps the boat dry and reduces maintenance needs.

• Integrated Fuel Tanks – Enhances balance and efficiency for longer journeys.

• Easy Towing & Launching – Designed to be simple to transport and recover.

Why Buy from L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd?

As an official UK dealer of Highfield Boats, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd offers:

• Expert advice on choosing the right Highfield RIB.

• A full range of models available for immediate viewing and purchase.

• After-sales support, including servicing, maintenance, and warranty assistance.

• A convenient Essex location with a fully stocked showroom.

Contact Information & How to Buy

Customers looking to explore the Highfield RIB range are encouraged to visit the showroom in Essex.

Call L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd at 01206 302003 for inquiries and expert guidance.

Visit the Essex showroom to see available Highfield RIBs and discuss the best options for your needs.

Highfield RIBs are built to last, perform, and exceed expectations. Contact L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd today to find the perfect Highfield RIB for your next adventure.