Making Remote Work Fun: Indian MarTech Enterprise Leader Delights Employees With ‘Workcation’ Time in Dubai, Goa, and more!

With a global workforce of more than 5000 employees, MarTech leader Champions Group has devised an innovative way to make remote work exciting. This new trend is called workcation, a portmanteau of work and vacation. Employees can travel to luxurious locations, enjoy quality leisure time, and work remotely through a secure cloud infrastructure.

Bengaluru, India, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — Headquartered in Bengaluru, Champions Group has always prioritized its employees’ well-being. The Champions Yacht Club in Goa was started in 2010 as a luxury cruise and entertainment destination for employees. Today, the MarTech leader boasts of similar employee getaways in Dubai and the lush green fields of Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about the beginning of the Champion employee rewards-powered initiatives, President & Managing Director of Champion Infometrics, Ms. Hema Malini Nidamanuri says, “We initially got some yachts in Goa for our young champions and corporate teams to work from a relaxing location. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Ji encouraged us to set up a yacht club and help bring up nautical infrastructure similar to Dubai. This resulted in us acquiring an island property to set up Champions Island & Champions Yacht Club.”

These programs were conceived as exclusive entertainment destinations for Champions Group’s employees. However, by combining them with remote work infrastructure, the company has turned them into self-sustaining profit-making units.