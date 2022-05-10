Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2028

Felton, California , USA, May 10 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Industry Overview

The global orthopedic soft tissue repair market size was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing incidence of soft tissue injuries due to growth in the aging population, obesity rate, sports and physical activity injuries, and trauma accidents is likely to propel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, innovations in new therapies and devices, growing R&D activities, and increasing healthcare awareness and per capita expenditure with a lack of substitutes for soft tissue repair therapies, are other factors expected to drive the demand for orthopedic soft tissue repair therapies. The introduction of new developing technologies, such as biological meshes, bioprinting, and biofabrication, is also expected to bolster market growth. For instance, CoNextions TR by CoNextions Medical provides a fast surgical process, stronger repair strength, and quicker patient recovery as compared to current suture-approach repair procedures.

The surge in the incidence of sports-related injuries along with rapid growth in the number of athletes is key impact-rendering drivers for the market over the forecast period. Sports activities are the leading cause of soft tissue injuries worldwide. Athletes are prone to ACL injuries, which can hinder their mobility. According to an emergency room visits survey conducted by Safe Kids Worldwide, young athletes visit hospital emergency rooms for sports-related injuries more than a million times a year. Rising career opportunities and growing inclination toward fitness, owing to growing health awareness have increased the number of people choosing sports as a hobby or a career. It, in turn, is expected to increase their chances of incurring injuries. For instance, according to the Standard Children’s Health, in the U.S., out of 30 million children and teens participating in sports, about 3.5 million incur injuries.

Improvement of life expectancy has led to an increase in the geriatric population, which is expected to grow significantly in the future. Aging causes critical changes in the skeletal and neuromuscular systems, which may lead to arthritis, weakened ligaments, and ACL tears. An increase in the geriatric population has led to a rise in global demand for orthopedic soft tissue repair surgeries. Currently, the geriatric population is growing rapidly. As per the Population Reference Bureau, in July 2019, the number of Americans aged 65 years, or more is projected to double from an estimated 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. The overall population aged 65 years and above is anticipated to rise from 16% to 23%. Therefore, the need for acute and long-term healthcare services is increasing, which is expected to drive the market for orthopedic soft tissue repair.

Rising awareness about orthopedic soft tissue repairs is another factor responsible for significant market growth. Neuromuscular training programs are being conducted for athletes, which are expected to significantly help in reducing the risk of ACL tears and other injuries. In addition, increasing awareness about osteoporosis, which is the most common disorder in the population aged over 70 years, is also increasing. As per International Osteoporosis Foundation, the total number of hip fractures is expected to increase from 1.66 million in 1990 to 6.26 million in 2050. The growing prevalence of this disorder can lead to an increase in economic burden for various countries, thereby propelling market growth.

Furthermore, increasing investments in R&D, collaborations with other industry players, geographic expansions, and product differentiation are among the key strategies adopted by key companies for gaining a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Zimmer Biomet acquired A&E Medical, a provider of sternal closure devices. This acquisition was expected to strengthen the former’s portfolio of sternal closure products and rigid fixation devices, enabling it to cater to the unmet needs of patients and clinicians.

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market based on application, injury location, and region:

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Rotator Cuff Repair Epicondylitis Achilles Tendinosis Repair Pelvic Organ Prolapse Gluteal Tendon Repair Cruciate Ligaments Repair Hip Arthroscopy Biceps Tenodesis Others



Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Injury Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Knee Shoulder Hip Small Joints



Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

January 2021: Smith & Nephew acquired the Extremity Orthopedics business from Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for USD 240 million. This acquisition was expected to bolster the extremities segment’s growth, as well as shoulder replacement and foot and ankle segments.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market include

Arthrex, Inc.

DePuy Synthes, Inc.

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet

CONMED Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation

Smith & Nephew

