Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Brake Market to reach $36.0 billion by 2027

According to the recent study on the technology trends in the Global automotive brake market, total market size of the Global automotive brake market is projected to reach an estimated $36.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising wave of new technologies, such as electronic stability control coupled with anti-lock braking system and traction control systems are creating significant potential for automotive brake in various applications due to the growing demand for safety systems to avoid accidents and increasing automotive production.

Browse more than XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 160 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in technology trends in the global automotive brake market by technology type (Anti-Lock Braking System, Traction Control System, Electronic Stability Control, and Others), application (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Two-Wheeler Motor Vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Electronic stability control based is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology type, global automotive brake market is segmented into anti-lock braking system, traction control system, electronic stability control, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the electronic stability control to remain the largest technology segment over the forecast period due to mandatory regulations in many countries for adopting ESC in all the vehicles and its affordability that makes it more usable.

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Advics Co. LTD, Mando, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Akebono are among the major technology providers in the global automotive brake.

