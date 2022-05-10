Lucintel Forecasts Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market to Reach €13.0 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the unsaturated polyester resin market is projected to reach an estimated €13.0 billion by 2027 from €9.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rise in rise in demand for products made of polyester composites; these include bathtubs, pipes, tanks, panels, door, window, and automotive parts.

Browse 75 figures / charts and 60 tables in this 152 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in unsaturated polyester resin market by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, non-FRP, gelcoat, and others), product type (orthophthalic, isophthalic, DCPD, and others), manufacturing process (hand layup, spray-up, filament winding, compression molding, RTM/injection Molding, pultrusion, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Hand layup market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on manufacturing process, the unsaturated polyester resin market is segmented into hand layup, spray-up, filament winding, compression molding, RTM/injection Molding, pultrusion, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the hand layup is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period because it is the most basic and versatile process among all the fabricating processes.

“Within the unsaturated polyester resin market, the construction segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use, the construction segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to increasing residential and commercial construction and growth in remolding activities and wind energy is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usages of lightweight and high performance materials.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the unsaturated polyester resin market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and growing per capita income in the emerging countries is giving rise to residential and commercial construction and growing investment in water and wastewater infrastructure.

Major players of unsaturated polyester resin market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Polynt-Reichhold, AOC, INEOS, Xinyang, and Tianhe Resin are among the major unsaturated polyester resin providers.

