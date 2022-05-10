Dual Interface Smart Card Market To Benefit From Swift Technological Advancements During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 10 — /EPR Network/ — Dual Interface Smart Card Market research study provides an extensive information of important participants, such as suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, traders, consumers, investors, etc. Dual Interface Smart Card Market study depicts an in-depth analysis on the current status of Dual Interface Smart Card Market that consists of important types, and end uses. The data type of the Dual Interface Smart Card Market study contains market revenue, import, export, progress rate, consumption, etc. Further, the study focuses on the prominent and emerging regional and global trends contributing to the growth of the global Dual Interface Smart Card Market over the stipulated timeframe.

The telecommunications industry accounts for a majority share in the dual interface smart card market. Mounting demand for customized and more secured smart cards with automatic updating properties has resulted will create numerous market opportunities for dynamic operating system dual interface smart cards over the forecast period.

According to a new Fact.MR study, the dual interface smart card market is poised to progress at a value CAGR of 6%, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 8 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Takeaways from Dual Interface Smart Card Market Study

The global dual interface smart card market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 8 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.8X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

The dynamic application-based operating system smart cards segment will continue to dominate demand, accounting for more than two-third global market share.

The telecommunications industry, respect to dual interface smart cards, is set to grow at a high rate, facilitated by surging demand for smartphones and advancements in backbone infrastructure to provide network stability.

The global dual interface smart card market is expected to witness a rise in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil, owing to increasing disposable income and mounting demand for automotive products.

Dual Interface Smart Card Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the dual interface smart card market with detailed segmentation on the basis of substrate, embedded chip, operating system, application, and region.

Substrate

PVC

Composite

PC Paper

Teslin/ Synthetic Paper

Others

Operating System

Fixed File Structure

Dynamic Application System

Key Players to Focus on Product Innovation and Regional Expansion

Prominent players in the dual interface smart card market include American Banknote Corporation, Bartronics India Limited, Cardcom Technology, CardLogix Corporation, CPI Card Group, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH, GOLDPAC Group, Hengbao Co. Ltd., IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, Ingenico Group, Inteligensa Group, Kona I Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation, Identiv, Inc., Square, Inc., Thales Group, VALID, VeriFone Systems, Inc., Watchdata, and Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. Key players are adopting aggressive growth strategies for establishing their presence in regional and the global market. These players are also focusing on product innovation and capacity expansion to meet increasing demand related to associated application usage.

