Virtual Reality Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2022

Virtual Reality Market 2022

Persistence Market Research’s new report on the global virtual reality market projects that by 2022-end, the global market for VR technologies will be worth over US$ 6 billion.

Over the past year, the use of term “virtual reality” with several product categories has increased to a manifold extent. Companies are creating new segmentations in their product lines to reap from the surging adoption of virtual reality technologies. The study offers in-depth forecast on the expansion of the global virtual reality market for the assessment period, 2017-2026. During this period, a slew of factors are anticipated to influence the dynamic growth of the market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Tech behemoths namely Sony Corporation, HTC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Google Inc., have been observed as leading players in the global virtual reality market. Through 2026, the market will also witness the active presence of companies such as Lumus Ltd, Vuzix Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, Magic Leap, Inc., Unity Technologies, Inc., and Eon Reality Inc and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Virtual Reality.

Virtual Reality Market: Opportunities & Challenges

In short span of time, VR technologies have extended their application purview beyond consumer electronics, retail and media & entertainment. In healthcare sector, virtual reality is being integrated with computed tomography to create three-dimensional imaging technology that provides data on real-time basis. The resultant 3D view of the patient’s anatomy allows surgeons to observe the skeletal, muscular and nervous system clearly. New opportunities for virtual reality include,

development of interactive virtual environment in employee training,

increasing use of VR devices in distraction therapy and to develop social skills for autistic people

simulate the real spaces to enable architects in designing better interiors and reworking on layouts

Although, developers of VR technologies and products are witnessing the emergence of new challenges, poising the mass adoption on the tenterhooks. Currently, the biggest challenge riddling the growth of the global virtual reality market is unaffordable prices. Changing cost structure of companies in the global virtual reality market has created high price points for mass adoption of virtual reality. Even if the companies overcome the price factor, a majority of them struggle at creating compelling content. Moreover, consumers are demanding for a mobile VR experience, while safety hazards are becoming a key limitation. Since VR devices work effectively on high data transference, the need for uniform 5G spectrum cellular networks has gained traction. And, unfortunately, the lack of such uniformity within developed and developing regions, and across the globe, curbs its mass adoption.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Virtual Reality Market Manufacturers

Virtual Reality Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Virtual Reality Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

