Automated Guided Vehicle Market to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2030

Automated Guided Vehicle Industry Overview

The global automated guided vehicle market size was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Automated guided vehicle (AGV) systems assist to move and transport items in manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers without any permanent conveying system or manual intervention. It follows configurable guide paths for optimization of storage, picking, and transport functions in the environment of premium space.

AGVs are being highly adopted owing to several benefits, such as reduced labor costs, reduced product damage, increased productivity, and scale to support automation processes. These notable advantages are encouraging the transportation and logistics firms to deploy AGVs in order to boost the efficiency of their operations. For instance, in May 2021, AUDI AG stated that they use AGVs in their manufacturing centers which helps them indirectly plan the production process to know which component is out of stock and needs to be available. Further, it also helps in carrying items supply trolleys which helps them maintain safety.

Retailing and other logistics-related companies are collaborating and partnering with tech giants to transform the material handling industry. For instance, in November 2021, OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd, an autonomous mobile robot solution, partnered with Swisslog Healthcare to develop automated guided vehicles for the healthcare sector to enable better patient care. Further, this partnership would expand their business by deploying AGV in Asia Pacific, Europe, and MEA. Besides, in February 2022, Siemens, a Germany-based industrial manufacturer, partnered with Parmley Graham Ltd. and AR Controls to build, design, and manufacture automated guided vehicles. The partnership and the launch of AGV would bring a lot of advantages such as low labor costs, reduced risk of workplace injury, logistics management, and faster delivery.

Furthermore, retail and commerce-based companies and businesses are deploying collaborative robots in their warehouses and expanding their businesses through acquisitions of large-scale cobot providers. For instance, in February 2022, SAVE MART SUPERMARKETS, a grocery store company, partners with Starship Technologies, a provider of autonomous delivery vehicles. The initiative aims to deliver groceries using the starship robot, a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning. With the installation of the starship robot, SAVE MART SUPERMARKETS expanded its delivery area. Besides, in August 2021, Alta Equipment Company, a prominent solution provider for construction equipment, industrial forklifts material handling, and warehouse solutions, partnered with Vecna Robotics, an autonomous mobile robotics company and a provider of workflow optimization solutions and logistics automation. This partnership would deliver an autonomous mobile robotic solution to its customers for integrated-pallet handling, safe and versatile. The partnership aims to expand the Vecna Robotics business, whereas Alta Equipment would serve its customers with innovative class materials handling equipment. Further, in July 2021, ABB automation company, a Swedish multination corporation, acquired ASTI Mobile Robotics, specializing in automation solutions. This acquisition would let ABB expand into new industry segments by offering an automation portfolio.

Automated guided vehicles are being used in various end-use industries, such as logistics, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, food & beverages, and others. Increased productivity and reduced labor costs are the key factors driving the need for industrial equipment. The demand for AGVs is expected to grow owing to the increasing automation in industries. Increasing industrialization has led to the continuous need for customized material handling and transport solutions for fueled efficiency. For instance, in November 2021, JBT, a technology solutions provider in the food and beverage industry, acquired Urtasun Technologia Alimentaria, a provider of vegetable and fruit processing solutions. This acquisition aims to scale JBT’s business globally by providing automated solutions in the food industry and letting Urtasun Technologia Alimentaria expand its product offerings.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated guided vehicle market based on vehicle type, navigation technology, application, end use industry, component, battery type, and region:

Automated Guided Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Tow Vehicle Unit Load Carrier Pallet Truck Forklift Truck Hybrid Vehicles Others

Automated Guided Vehicle Navigation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Laser Guidance Magnetic Guidance Vision Guidance Inductive Guidance Natural Navigation Others

Automated Guided Vehicle Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Logistics and Warehousing Transportation Cold Storage Wholesale & Distribution Cross-docking Assembly Packaging Trailer Loading and Unloading Raw Material Handling Others

Automated Guided Vehicle End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Manufacturing Sector Automotive Aerospace Electronics Chemical Pharmaceuticals Plastics Defense FMCG Tissue Others Wholesale and Distribution Sector E-commerce Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores Grocery Stores Hotels and Restaurants Automated Guided Vehicle Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hardware Software Service Automated Guided Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Lead Battery Lithium-Ion Battery Nickel-based Battery Others Automated Guided Vehicle Regional Outlook (Revenue; USD Million; 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

July 2021: Flux Power, a manufacturing company for rechargeable lithium energy solutions, stated that lithium batteries used in AGV would help maintain high voltage levels. These batteries are highly efficient, high performing, low maintenance, and fast charging.

September 2021: Addverb Technologies Private Limited, a robotics and automation firm, announced its business expansion across Australia, Europe, and Singapore markets. This initiative was initiated in response to the growing need for unit load AGVs, robotics, and automation solutions in the global market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the automated guided vehicle market include

Swisslog Holding AG

Egemin Automation Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

JBT

Seegrid Corporation

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

BALYO

E&K Automation GmbH

Kollmorgen

KMH Fleet Solutions

ELETTRIC80 S.P.A.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

inVia Robotics, Inc.

Locus Robotics

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

System Logistics Spa

Transbotics (A division of Scott Systems International Incorporated)

