Wearable Technology Market 2030: Enhancing Lifestyle with Smart Accessories

Applications of Wearable Technology in Healthcare

With advancements in sensors and data analytics, the wearable technology market is offering new possibilities for improved and more accessible healthcare solutions. Wearable fitness trackers such as Fitbit and Apple Watch have become common names today. These devices track the daily activities of users and help them monitor their fitness goals and overall well-being. These wearables allow us to detect early signs of potential health issues, encouraging healthier lifestyles.

Wearables, including those from WHOOP and Oura, can track changes in heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate, and sleep patterns, which may predict the onset of illnesses. Sleep disorder impacts more than 1 billion people globally. Such conditions have led to increased interest in using wearables for pre-symptomatic disease detection and general wellness monitoring. Due to their growing adoption, the global wearable technology market is estimated to reach USD 186.14 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% during this period. Let us try to understand with some examples how wearable technologies can be applied in the healthcare sector.

Chronic Disease Management: One of the most significant applications of wearable technology in healthcare is in the management of chronic diseases. Chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma require continuous monitoring to ensure patients stay healthy and avoid complications. Wearable devices can track vital health metrics such as blood sugar levels, heart rate, blood pressure, and respiratory rate, providing real-time insights.

A prime example is the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system. This device allows individuals with diabetes to track their blood glucose levels continuously through a small sensor placed on the skin. It sends real-time data to a smartphone or smartwatch, notifying patients of fluctuations. This way, it allows for immediate action to avoid dangerous spikes or dips in blood sugar levels. This reduces the need for frequent finger-prick tests and helps improve overall diabetes management.

Remote Patient Monitoring: Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is another important application of wearable technology. Devices that allow for RPM enable doctors to track a patient’s health remotely. This is particularly beneficial for those in rural or underserved areas.

BioSticker, for example, is a device by BioIntellisense that sticks to the skin and continuously monitors vital signs such as temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate, and oxygen saturation. This data can be transmitted to healthcare providers, enabling them to monitor patients remotely. RPM not only improves patient outcomes by offering timely interventions but also reduces hospital visits, which is particularly crucial during pandemics.

These devices are invaluable for the aging population. For example, falls are a major cause of injury and mortality among older adults. Wearable fall detectors can alert caregivers or emergency services in case of an accident. The GreatCall Lively Mobile is one such medical alert device that includes fall detection. The device is worn like a pendant and uses accelerometers to detect if the wearer falls. If a fall is detected, it notifies emergency responders or family members, enabling prompt help.

Mental Health Monitoring: In addition to physical health, wearable technology is now being used to monitor and improve mental health. Devices that track physiological indicators can also provide valuable insights into emotional states. This is especially useful in managing conditions such as anxiety and depression, where physiological changes often occur before a person feels the emotional impact. Wearables such as Apollo Neuro track breathing patterns and provide real-time feedback on stress levels. When stress levels rise, these devices send prompts to the user to practice mindful breathing, helping them stay calm and reduce anxiety.

Upshot

By combining advanced sensors with powerful data analytics, wearable healthcare devices allow for real-time monitoring and personalized care. These devices provide innovative solutions for both patients and healthcare providers, improving outcomes and enhancing the overall patient experience.

