Global Sales Of Vibration Motor Is Growing At A CAGR Of 14.1% During 2022-2032| Fact.MR Study

Vibration Motors Market Analysis by Product Type (Eccentric Rotating Mass, Brushed Coin, Brushless Coin, PCB Mounted), by Motor Type (AC Motor, DC Motor), by Voltage Rating, by Application, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global vibration motor market is estimated at USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 24.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Vibration Motors market survey report:

  • Nidec Corporation
  • Fimec Motor
  • Denso
  • Yaskawa
  • Mabuchi
  • Shanbo Motor
  • Mitsuba
  • Asmo
  • LG Innotek
  • Sinano

Global Vibration Motor Market Segments

  • By Product Type :

    • Eccentric Rotating Mass
    • Brushed Coin
    • Brushless Coin
    • PCB Mounted
    • Linear Resonant Actuators
    • Encapsulated

  • By Application :

    • Consumer Electronics
    • Industrial Handheld Tools or Equipment
    • Medical Applications
    • Others

  • By Motor Type :

    • AC Motor
    • DC Motor

  • By Voltage Rating :

    • Less than 1.5 V
    • 1.5 V – 2 V
    • Above 2 V

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

