Global Sales Of Plant-Based Fish Is Projected To Surge At An Impressive CAGR Of Around 28% During 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Study

Plant-based Fish Market Segmentation by Fish (Plant-based Tuna Products, Crab Products, Shrimp Products), by Product (Plant-based Fish Cutlets, Fish Fillets, Fish Cutlets), by Source (Soy-based, Canola-based, Wheat-based Fish Products), by Distribution Channel & Regional Forecast- 2031

The global plant-based fish market is projected to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 28% from 2021 to 2031, to top a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031. At present, sales are mainly dominated by plant-based burger patties and fillets, with each holding a market share of over one-third, respectively.

Prominent Key players of the Plant-based Fish market survey report:

  • ChickP
  • Vestkron A/S
  • Aspire Food Group
  • Aleph Farms
  • Ingredion Inc.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Gushen Biotechnology Ltd.
  • Roquette Freres
  • Glanbia Plc.
  • CHS Inc.
  • AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
  • Nestle SA

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Fish
    • Plant-based Tuna Products
    • Plant-based Crab Products
    • Plant-based Shrimp Products
  • Product
    • Plant-based Fish Burger Patties
    • Plant-based Fish Fillets
    • Plant-based Fish Crumbles & Grounds
    • Plant-based Fish Chunks & Tips
    • Plant-based Fish Cutlets
    • Plant-based Fish Shreds
    • Plant-based Fish Tenders & Fingers
    • Plant-based Fish Strips
    • Plant-based Fish Meatballs
  • Source
    • Soy-based Fish Products
    • Wheat-based Fish Products
    • Canola-based Fish Products
    • Pea-based Fish Products
    • Fava Bean-based Fish Products
    • Rice-based Fish Products
    • Lentil-based Fish Products
    • Potato-based Fish Products
    • Chia-based Fish Products
    • Flax-based Fish Products
    • Corn-based Fish Products
  • Distribution Channel
    • Hypermarkets
    • Specialty Stores
    • Online Retail
    • HoReCa (Food Service Sector)
    • Convenience Stores
  • Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Western Europe
    • Eastern Europe
    • Asia-Pacific excluding Japan
    • Japan
    • Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Plant-based Fish Market report provide to the readers?

  • Plant-based Fish fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Plant-based Fish player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Plant-based Fish in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Plant-based Fish.

The report covers following Plant-based Fish Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Plant-based Fish market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Plant-based Fish
  • Latest industry Analysis on Plant-based Fish Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Plant-based Fish Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Plant-based Fish demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Plant-based Fish major players
  • Plant-based Fish Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Plant-based Fish demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Plant-based Fish Market report include:

  • How the market for Plant-based Fish has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Plant-based Fish on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Plant-based Fish?
  • Why the consumption of Plant-based Fish highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

