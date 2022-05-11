Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market to Gain Huge Traction at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Industry Overview

The global orthopedic braces and supports market size was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing product and technological developments, rising geriatric population, prevalence of chronic and acute conditions, and initiatives by major companies are some of the key drivers of this market. For instance, in February 2021, BREG, Inc. launched Pinnacle and Ascend lines of orthopedic braces comprising of 15 products for patients with spinal injuries. With this development, the company expanded its portfolio in manufacturing in every major orthopedic bracing category.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the market for orthopedic braces and supports in 2020 with low demand and sales. The bracing & support market is largely driven by surgeries, injuries, and access to physicians all of which were affected by the pandemic and the associated measures. The market gradually recovered by the end of 2021, as patient visits resumed and surgery volumes went up.

Clinicians also noted that many people suffered from the effects of detraining when physical activities resumed after the lifting of lockdown restrictions. These included reduced neuromuscular capability, muscle mass, and diminished speed, flexibility, strength, and endurance, thus increasing the risk of injury. Factors unrelated to the pandemic also presented challenges for market stakeholders. For example, competitive bidding for off-the-shelf spinal and back braces came into effect in January 2021 in the U.S. This is expected to increase pressure on pricing for certain products.

Increasing amateur sports and activity levels, rising geriatric population in key markets across the globe, growing number of elective orthopedic surgeries, e.g., knee replacement are anticipated to drive the demand for high-end products such as the Unloader OA bracing products and postoperative bracing solutions. The rising incidence of osteoarthritis is a leading orthopedic condition impacting product demand. It is the most common form of arthritis affecting population of all ages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that nearly 78 million U.S. adults above 18 years of age are anticipated to be diagnosed with arthritis by 2040.

Geriatric population is considered one of the highest contributors to the demand for orthopedic braces and supports. This population is highly susceptible to musculoskeletal disorders. Bones and connecting tissues, such as ligaments and cartilages, naturally weaken with growing age. This poses high risk for muscle injury mainly in knees and shoulders of the elderly.

The weakening of bones and tissues stiffens the joints, which raises the need for braces and supports to improve mobility. ACL sprains and tears are other commonly affecting conditions observed among people involved in high-demand activities such as football, gymnastics, soccer, downhill skiing, and basketball. As movement restrictions due to the pandemic were eased, incidents due to the potential impact of detraining emerged as a key contributing factor to ACL injuries.

Sports-related injuries are rising with the growing number of sports activities. Athletes are focused on fitness-related activities such as running, cycling, and others. While gaining health benefits through such activities, they are likely to sustain injuries, which can further lead to ligament injuries. Indoor athletes are at high risk for ankle ligament tear. Hence, they are expected to generate substantial demand for ankle braces.

In addition, ankle braces are recommended post an acute ankle sprain. Athletes also use orthopedic braces to protect themselves from further injuries during sports activities. It helps them restrict unwanted movement during matches, thereby facilitating convenient play.

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global orthopedic braces and supports market on the basis of product, end user, and region:

Orthopedic Braces And Supports Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Braces & Supports Type Knee Braces & Supports Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis and Ligament Injuries Post-operational Knee Braces Back Braces & Supports Upper Spine Orthoses TLSOs LSOs Others Ankle Braces & Supports Soft Braces Hinged Braces Walker Boots Pneumatic Non-pneumatic Upper Extremity Braces & Supports Elbow Braces & Supports Wrist Braces & Supports Others Pain Management Products Cold Therapy Products DVT Products Orthopedic Braces And Supports End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Orthopedic Clinics Over the Counter (OTC) Hospitals DME Dealers Others Orthopedic Braces And Supports Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

February 2021: Breg partnered with Club Warehouse in Australia to distribute its product lines in the country. This enabled the company to offers its portfolio to various orthopedic practices and sports organizations including the National Rugby League (NRL), Australian Football League (AFL), and Rugby Union Clubs.

June 2021: TayCo Brace a medical device start-up specializing in ankle braces for injury recovery, received USD 1.2 million funding from multiple investors. The company’s customer base includes over 65 NCAA teams, medical providers in 47 states, 17 NFL teams, and several medical centers.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the orthopedic braces and supports market include

GAF Össur

BREG, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Bauerfeind

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

Ottobock

Fillauer LLC

Frank Stubbs Company Inc.

McDavid

Hely & Weber

