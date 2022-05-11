Cell Separation Market Trends and Incremental Opportunity Assessment till 2028

Felton, California , USA, May 11 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cell Separation Industry Overview

The global cell separation market size was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Cell separation plays an important role in various applications including biologics designing and development, therapeutic protein production, in-vitro diagnostics, and other research applications. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer and Covid-19, and continuous government initiatives to improve the biotechnology industry are the major driving factors contributing to market growth.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a lucrative opportunity for researchers to study and understand this new infectious virus, to develop treatments and diagnostic tools for it. Several pharmaceutical and biotech giants have been conducting rapid and extensive R&D activities to develop novel vaccines, therapies, and testing kits. This has significantly boosted the demand for cell separation tools in research applications.

Cell separation or isolation techniques are widely used to develop and manufacture biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins. These products have been gaining traction over the past few decades. With a substantial growth of specialty drugs and personalized medicine, the demand for biologics has been increasing. According to CAS (A division of the American Chemical Society), it was estimated that biologics will grow to USD 399.5 billion by 2025. The number of biologics registered under CAS has increased three-hundred-fold in the past few years. Also, growing regulatory convergence, technological advancements in R&D, and an increase in the number of chronic diseases have led to the growing demand for biologics. Thus, such mounting demand for biologics is anticipated to create high demand for separation solutions while manufacturing process, thus, supporting the growth of the market for cell separation.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases has further increased the demand for cell separation solutions for diagnostics and research applications. According to the American Cancer Society, there are an estimated 16.9 million cancer patients/survivors in 2020. Data from the same source suggests that over 1.8 million new cases are expected to be diagnosed in the same year. According to the WHO, in 2020, 71.0 million people worldwide are suffering from chronic hepatitis C infection. According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, Inc., an estimated 50 million U.S. citizens were suffering from autoimmune diseases in 2017.

Although, cell separation instruments and related products can render accurate and effective results and have indispensable applications in the fields of disease diagnosis and scientific research. However, high prices associated with these products are one of the major factors impeding this market. In addition, cell separation techniques encompass a wide range of costs involving instruments, reagents, kits, sera, and services. The reagents used for specific applications are of high cost and cell separation setup is expensive. These factors are anticipated to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cell Separation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell separation market on the basis of product, cell type, technique, application, end use, and region:

Cell Separation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Consumables Reagents, Kits, Media, and Sera Beads Disposables Instruments Centrifuges Flow Cytometers Filtration Systems Magnetic-activated Cell Separator Systems



Cell Separation Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Human Animal



Cell Separation Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Centrifugation Surface Marker Filtration



Cell Separation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Biomolecule Isolation Cancer Research Stem Cell Research Tissue Regeneration In Vitro Diagnostics Therapeutics



Cell Separation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Research Laboratories and Institutes Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Cell Banks Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies



Cell Separation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

February 2021 : Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired cell-sorting assets from U.S.-based Propel Labs. As per the deal, Thermo Fisher Scientific added Propel Labs’ novel Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter and around 40 employees in its capabilities.

Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired cell-sorting assets from U.S.-based Propel Labs. As per the deal, Thermo Fisher Scientific added Propel Labs’ novel Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter and around 40 employees in its capabilities. October 2021: HIVE scRNAseq Solution in collaboration with Honeycomb Biotechnologies, Inc., designed for single-cell isolation and analysis, declared the commercial launch by PerkinElmer, Inc.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global cell separation market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Beckman Coulter, Inc. Cytiva

Terumo Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

