Photobiostimulation Devices Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – LumiWave, Biolight Technologies, Omega Laser Systems, TheraDome Inc– Analysis and Forecast to 2031

Photobiostimulation therapy is also known as low-level light therapy (LLLT). Photobiostimulating devices are used for reducing pain, inflammation, and edema, promoting the healing of wounds, deeper tissue, and nerves, and preventing tissue damage. Modern photobiostimulation devices use LEDs to produce light of the required wavelength to achieve specific results.

The predominant principle on which photobiostimulation devices work is that, light works on a protein in the mitochondria of the cell, which results in increased ATP and reduced oxidative stress. A cascade of intracellular processes finally results in improved tissue and reduced inflammation.

There are many types of photobiostimulation devices. They can be categorized based on the wavelength they emit. The most common types of photobiostimulation devices are the ones that have LEDs that emit infrared and red light. Some of the other lights include yellow and blue lights that significantly have applications in beauty therapy. However, these wavelengths are not broadly studied as that of infrared and red.

A number of small- and medium-sized companies dominate the market, since regulations for the manufacturing of photobiostimulation devices are quite lenient. Some of these companies include Thor Photomedicine Ltd, Bioflex Laser Therapy, Ingeneus Pty. Ltd., LumiWave, and Biolight Technologies.

Factors such as the increasing trend of non-invasive treatment alternatives, increasing number of patients experiencing chronic pain, and the need for cheaper treatment options are driving the growth of the photobiostimulation devices market.

However, although the treatment using photobiostimulation devices is FDA approved, the regulations governing the manufacturing of these devices are relatively lenient, resulting in a number of inferior quality products in the market. Furthermore, there are a number of counterfeit products available in the market, which is hindering the overall growth of the photobiostimulation devices market.

Infrared light photobiostimulation devices have shown positive results for increasing vascularization, deep thermal increase, increase in oxygenation, stimulation of the synthesis of new collagen, and improvement in skin elasticity.

Photobiostimulation devices that emit infrared light are commonly used in some of the pain management clinics and are well-studied for wound healing.

Photobiostimulation devices aim to accelerate wound healing and reduce the incidences of infection in diabetic foot ulcers. Especially since there is no particular treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, and the condition generally results in infections and complications that lead to amputation, photobiostimulation devices are effective for the treatment.

Photobiostimulation devices emit light that stimulates vascularization and internal heat, resulting in the faster recovery of wounds. The added advantage of using photobiostimulation devices is that, they are non-invasive in nature and easy to use.

North America is the leading region for the photobiostimulation devices market. This is due to many market players in the region, and the trend of using technologically advanced minimally invasive therapies that is prevalent in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, as the manufacturing cost of photobiostimulation devices is very low, and there are a number of researches being undertaken in the region.

Competition Outlook

The photobiostimulation devices market is highly fragmented, and a large number of small players dominate the market. Most of the companies have focused application. For instance, HairMax offers products for hair growth only. Similarly, LumiWave’s products are focused on pain relief.

Market Segmentation

Type Infrared Light

Red Light

Others Application Pain Management

Wound Care

Cosmetic Applications

Other Applications End User Specialty Clinics

Research Institutions

Home Care Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

