Rise Of Cloud-Based Accounting Software Has Given Rise To Accounting Software Services

Gordon, Australia, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Accounting software is a boon to the accounting industry, and the need for accounting software has only increased rapidly in past years. With the demand for accounting software, accounting software experts’ demand has also increased. For example, Xero accounting software services are in high demand due to the high number of Xero software users. Let us learn more from the expert of Whiz Consulting about the reason behind this phenomenon and how they cater to this rising need.

Whiz Consulting is an accounting and bookkeeping outsourcing company providing accounting services to Australian businesses for over a decade. Whiz Consulting has made its name among the top outsourcing firm. Living up to its name, it always comes up with new services which help to enhance its client’s experience. Considering their clients’ requirements, they have announced the launch of the most influential and valuable accounting & bookkeeping services specific to different popular accounting software.

With Whiz Consulting’s newly launched cloud-based accounting software services, you can ease the accounting and bookkeeping functions like accounts receivable, accounts payable, billing ledger, payroll, and general ledger. And all this in your choice of accounting software.

“We provide accounting services on various accounting software platforms and ERP software. However, Xero accounting software, QuickBooks and MYOB are a few popular accounting software in high demand among our clients.” Said the senior executive at Whiz Consulting. In our conversation, the said executive was kind enough to explain about few major accounting software and their benefits.

Xero Accounting Software Services

A professional accounting and bookkeeping software in Australia is Xero. Manage your accounts online on this secure platform from anywhere in the world. It provides you with visibility into your cash flow. With the help of Xero accounting software in Australia, you can keep track of your payroll and submit your annual tax returns to the ATO (Australian Tax Office) with a single click. The Xero software lets you track both your transactions and your taxes.

Key benefits of using Xero

Manage Accounts like a Pro: Business accounting is hassle-free and automated with this software. All transaction details can be imported easily and viewed in one place.

Visible Dashboard: With this accounting software, you are always aware of the status of your business from a dashboard.

Supports Multiple Currencies: It allows you to convert multiple currencies. Real/time reporting tracks your losses and gains automatically.

QuickBooks Accounting

The QuickBooks accounting software is considered one of the best accounting programs in Australia. Remotely connected and used online platforms.

The program frees you from all bookkeeping and accounting worries. As a result, your business can prosper as you have more time to focus on it. As a result, it is the best accounting software for medium businesses in Australia.

Key Benefits of Using Quickbooks

Manage Accounting Professionally: It provides you with an overview of your cash flow and keeps track of your expenditures.

External Support: Partners, bookkeepers, and accountants are welcome. As a result, you get a fresh perspective on your business and can share ideas for improvement.

Synced across Multiple Devices: This cloud-based software has all the data you need at your fingertips.

MYOB

MYOB is one of the best accounting software programs out there. Using this software, you can focus on your business instead of maintaining accounting books. A web application that allows users to access their accounts from anywhere.

Key benefits of using myob

Manage Your Accounts Professionally: By using this online app, you can manage spreadsheets and record every entry without manually doing it. Maintains your cash flow, invoices, inventories, bills and payments, payroll, taxation, etc.

Effective Tax Management: Using your financial data, it calculates your taxes automatically. For small businesses in Australia, this is the best accounting software.

Multi-Currency Exchange: You can exchange your money into over 150 foreign currencies using this program.

Operate Remotely: Remotely accessed, it is a web-based tool. You can receive live updates and stay current on the situation by providing access to the internet.

Sage Business Cloud Accounting

Sage Business Cloud Accounting stands out among accounting programs in its class. This online software can be accessed anywhere, anytime and on any device. Cloud invoicing makes it easy for you to get paid faster. This accounting software is an excellent option for small businesses in Australia.

Key Benefits of Using Sage Business Cloud Accounting

Manage Accounts Efficiently: Accounting software helps your business keep track of its finances. The accounting module provides direct access to payroll. This online bookkeeping service gives you intuitive user access, streamlining your workflow.

Make use of Collaborations: Using it, you can communicate with your colleagues, accountants, and partners. It allows you to exchange ideas and track the progress of projects.

Stay in the Loop, Anytime, Anywhere: The software can be used with PCs, Macs, Androids, and iOS devices. Due to the fact that the software is online and cloud-based, it can be accessed remotely.

About Whiz Consulting

Whiz Consulting is an Australian-based accounting and bookkeeping outsourcing company that never disappoints its client when rendering the bookkeeping services to the best of its abilities. We have always aimed to help our Australian and all global clients meet their desired accounting and bookkeeping goals.