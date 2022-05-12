C-RAN Market to Grow at Steady Rate till 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, May 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

C-RAN Industry Overview

The global C-RAN market size was valued at USD 8.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% from 2020 to 2027.

C-RAN (Cloud Radio Access Network) is defined as either a Virtual/Cloud-radio access network or a Centralized-radio access network. Increasing network congestion due to the wide usage of smart devices and limited spectrum availability has driven the demand for efficient and enhanced network architecture such as C-RAN over the past five years.

The evolution of 5G is anticipated to augment the encumbrance on current infrastructure and network operation model. The C-RAN architecture uses the small-cell model, which is looked upon as a promising approach to address the 5G standards. Hence, the rising measures to test 5G in countries, such as China, South Korea, the U.S., and Japan is expected to propel the cloud radio access network market growth.

Growing implementation of centralized baseband technology to enhance the network performance in traffic hotspots across areas such as offices, stadiums, city-squares, and commuter hubs with high population density per wireless network node is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, a significant rate of adoption of virtual/Cloud-RAN technology for reducing capital expenditures of mobile network operators by applying Network Function Virtualization (NFV) is expected to uplift the network demand.

The network ecosystem is on the verge of transformation, attributing to the growing demand for mobile data requirements and the advent of 5G technologies. In addition, exponentially increasing network traffic and limited availability of spectrum resources are challenging the existing radio network infrastructure. The C-RAN technology thus provides opportunities that can minimize the total cost of ownership and enhance performance in the network. Moreover, strong steps taken by the governments and network operators across different regions for effective 5G deployment in the upcoming years is expected to be a major driver for the deployment of C-RAN.

On the other hand, the requirement for high bandwidth in the fronthaul link is witnessed as a major challenge that is anticipated to hinder the cloud radio access network market growth over the forecast period. The fronthaul requires 10 times more bandwidth capacity as compared to the backhaul used in LTE channels. This could be achieved with a fiber optical cable; however, its deployment cost is very high that might prove as an overhead for mobile network providers. In addition, CPRI fronthaul cannot be deployed easily like backhaul due to which the capacity requirement grows with the rise in the number of users.

C-RAN Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global C-RAN market based on architecture, component, network, deployment, and region:

C-RAN Architecture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Centralized-RAN Virtualized/Cloud RAN

C-RAN Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Infrastructure Remote Radio Units Baseband Units Fronthaul Software Services Consulting Design and Deployment Maintenance and support Others C-RAN Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) 3G LTE & 5G C-RAN Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Indoor Outdoor C-RAN Regional Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

February 2019: Rakuten Inc. announced a strategic investment in Altiostar with an aim to expand the company’s vRAN solutions in 4G and 5G technology. ASOCS Ltd. announced its plan to launch a 5G single software stack on mobile edge cloud for enterprises and in-building market.

2019: Cisco Systems, Inc. announced its plans to implement a radio access network automation strategy using the Cisco SON platform for VodafoneZiggo.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the C-RAN market include

Altiostar

ASOCS Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

FUJITSU

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

NEC Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

