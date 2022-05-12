Growing Use Adoption To Fuel Sales of UV Filter Market During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 12 — /EPR Network/ — The global UV filter market has observed rapid growth at a CAGR of 6.2% over the past half-decade. However, the market has seen a major decline in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2020 owing to contraction in demand for personal care and cosmetic products, which has significantly cascaded the effect positively for the expansion of the UV filter market size.

By the end of the 1st quarter of FY2020, huge speculative demand for UV filters was observed by personal care product manufacturers in East Asia, which spiked prices, which ultimately contracted to a near low in the mid-2nd quarter of FY2020.

On the macroeconomic perspective, reduction in need for grooming and personal care products during lockdowns has had a domino effect, resulting in higher positive network externalities across industries.

However, in the past half-decade, a majority of manufacturers in the UV filter market have started utilizing inorganic filters, which has led to the normalization of prices across regions. This segment is set to grow at rapid pace as compared to organic filters, owing to the opening of utilization titanium dioxide nanoparticles and zinc oxide nanoparticles in formulating a wide range of personal care products, by the European Union.

Key Takeaways from UV Filter Market Study

The global UV filter market is anticipated to be valued 1.9X in 2030 as compared to 2020.

The organic type captures near three-fourth of the global UV filter market, and is set to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 410 Mn over the forecast period.

Inorganic UV filters is the fastest-growing segment in the market, owing to their integration in a formulating majority of personal care products.

Cream formulations are set to dominate market revenue in 2020, but expected to lose 16 BPS market share by 2030.

SPF 31-50 is anticipated to gain around 119 BPS during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

North America holds a leading share in the global UV filter market, of which, the U.S. captures most of the share as far as demand is concerned.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are set to hold higher market potential in the long run.

“Market leaders are facing the barrier of double marginalization to channel products across North America and Europe,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

UV Filter Market Insights by Formulation

UV filters are significantly consumed in creams, and this segment captures over half of global UV filter demand. Followed by creams, gels capture over one-fifth of global demand in the UV filter market. Amount of consumption could be evaluated solely on the basis of the type of personal care product being formulated.

Therefore, wipes and sprays have lower UV filter formulation as compared to other formulations in the market. The market is set to rise on the back of cream formulations in over the medium- and long-term forecast period