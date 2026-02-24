INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO to Expand Its 2026 Showcase as Japan’s Largest Pharma and Biotech Gathering

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, one of Japan’s largest and most influential trade shows for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, is set to return May 20–22 at Makuhari Messe with an expanded showcase expected to surpass its 2025 performance and deliver a more dynamic experience for global industry professionals.

Seven Exhibitions Under One Roof

Organized by RX Japan GK, this edition is expected to have 950 exhibitors, 35,000 pharma and biotech professionals, and more than 320 seminars and conference sessions, presenting a wide range of technologies including laboratory innovations, advanced R&D tools, cutting‑edge manufacturing systems, packaging and automation solutions, digital transformation technologies, and CMO/CDMO contract development and manufacturing services.

The 2026 edition will unite six specialized exhibitions alongside the concurrently held Regenerative Medicine Expo, creating a comprehensive hub for the full pharmaceutical and biotechnology value chain. Attendees can explore advancements in manufacturing systems, next‑generation packaging, pharmaceutical ingredients and APIs, biopharmaceutical production, and laboratory solutions supporting research and diagnostics. The event will also spotlight significant developments in Digital Transformation (DX), artificial intelligence and smart factory technologies, reflecting the industry’s increasing shift toward automation and data‑driven workflows.

This year will also see the launch of a new CMO/CDMO EXPO dedicated to CDMO and CMO services, broadening the focus to include formulation development, contract manufacturing, and other expanded capabilities.

Held concurrently, the Regenerative Medicine Expo will gather tools, products and services vital to cell and gene therapy research and commercialization. Exhibitors will present culture media and reagents, scaffolds and culture vessels, incubators, analytical devices, cell‑quality evaluation equipment, cell bank services, CPC (cell processing center) solutions, temperature‑controlled transportation, consulting, licensing and biomaterials—all in one venue designed for targeted sourcing and high‑value business discussions.

Together, INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO and the Regenerative Medicine Expo will provide visitors with a complete view of the industry’s evolving landscape, offering efficient access to technologies and innovations across diverse sectors within a single visit.

A demonstration of pharmaceutical filling and inspection equipment attracts visitors to INTERPHEX Week Tokyo, offering a preview of the advanced manufacturing technologies set to return for the 2026 edition.

Show Resources and Updates

The official INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO website will continue releasing resources to help attendees plan ahead, including detailed conference programs, highlights on featured technologies, and interactive navigation tools such as floor maps and venue guides. These updates ensure visitors can optimize their time at the show and explore key sectors relevant to their business needs.

A Global Platform for Innovation

INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 will continue to serve as a major global platform where industry leaders connect, emerging technologies are unveiled and innovations shaping the future of pharma and biotech are showcased. With its expanded scale, diverse themes and leading‑edge technologies, the show will offer extensive opportunities for business development, sourcing, networking and industry insight.

Prospective visitors are encouraged to secure their free badges early by registering through the official event website, which provides access to essential show updates, logistical information and exhibitor details.

