The Dental Radiology Equipment Market is to be promulgated by digitization from 2017-2026, reaching US$ 3.2 Bn

The Dental Radiology Equipment Market is expected to grow on a decent note, i.e. reach US$ 3.2 Bn at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017-2026. VR-based healthcare solution providers are creating ripples and are expected to continue with the same even in the forecast period. The services include critical procedure simulations, medical training, stroke rehabilitation, non-motor and motor rehabilitation, pain relief, autism care, anxiety reduction, and even battling depression. This would be the case with the healthcare vertical shortly.

Increasing incidence of dental problems has propelled the adoption of advanced imaging systems in dental care facilities across the globe. Physical damages and genetic abnormalities have fuelled the need to undertake oral and maxillofacial surgeries. This has incidentally driven the demand for dental radiology equipment towards delivering effective imaging.

Persistence Market Research’s exclusive take on the future of the global dental radiology equipment market reveals that by the end of 2017, more than US$ 1.8 Bn worth of dental radiology equipment will be sold globally. The forecast study further projects that during the assessment period, 2017-2026, the global dental radiology equipment market will expand vigorously at 6.4% CAGR.

Company Profiles

Danaher Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca Oy

Acteon

VATECH Co. Ltd.

Midmark Corp

According to the report, the demand for dental radiology equipment will bring in nearly US$ 3.2 Bn globally by the end of 2026. Key role of accurate images in the efficiency of dental surgeries will continue to foster the growth of the global dental radiology equipment market in the foreseeable future.

Advancements in radiographic techniques will prompt companies to upgrade their offerings. Manufacturers of dental radiology equipment will focus on improving accuracy of the images, catering to patient safety by limiting the radiation exposure, and developing compact systems for both, intraoral and extraoral, radiology.

The study has profiled key players in the global dental radiology equipment market. Companies namely, Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy, Acteon, VATECH Co. Ltd., and Midmark Corp. are observed as global leaders in the dental radiology equipment manufacturing. Their contribution towards the expansion of the global dental radiology equipment market through 2026 is anticipated to be active.

North America to Register High Sales of Dental Radiology Equipment

Soaring incidence of accidents and physical damages associated to professional lifestyles of consumers in North America have factored the growth in their adoption of dental radiology equipment. The study anticipates that North America will remain the largest market for dental radiology equipment in the world.

Throughout the forecast period, the dental radiology equipment market in North America will expand at a CAGR of 6.8%. The demand for dental radiology equipment in Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) regions is also stipulated to remain steady, registering impressive revenue growth in 2017 and beyond.

Dental Clinics – Largest End-users – to Register Revenue Growth at 6.7% CAGR

The study reveals that dental clinics will be the undisputed, largest end-users of dental radiology equipment in the world. Through 2026, nearly three-fourth of dental radiology equipment sales in the global market will be accounted by their adoption across dental clinics.

Extraoral X-ray Systems to Remain in Great Demand Through 2026

In 2017, more than US$ 650 Mn worth of extraoral x-ray systems are anticipated to be sold in the global dental radiology equipment market. Over the forecast period, extraoral x-ray systems will emerge as the top-selling dental radiology equipment, witnessing a neck-to-neck pursuit by intraoral x-ray systems.

The study also projects that by the end of 2026, global sales of intraoral x-ray systems will bring in over US$ 1 Bn in revenues. The demand for cone-beam computed tomography is anticipated to gain steady growth, while intraoral plate scanners will lose traction towards the end of the forecast period.

