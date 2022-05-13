New York, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The healthcare vertical is growing at a rapid pace all over. There are hordes of healthcare opportunities available. Digitization is making a constructive entry to the vertical. As such, several life sciences companies are into collaborative innovation and advancements in drug- and diagnostics-related research. As such, the Surgical Fluid Disposal Market is bound to climb the digitized pedestal in the years to come.

Surgical fluids are generated in various procedures in the healthcare facility that are required to be disposed as they are collected. There are various devices available in the market for disposal of surgical fluids. To name a few, devices such as containers, tubing sets and waste bags are typically used for fluid disposal. These devices find use across various applications such as laparoscopy, gastroenterology, urology and gynecology and are used by hospitals, clinics as well as ambulatory surgical centers.

The growth of the global surgical fluid disposal market is influenced by factors such as increasing surgical procedures, technical advances in effective fluid disposal systems, convenience of disposal with the use of containers and tubing sets, growing minimally invasive surgeries and increasing funds from governments across regions for procedures related to endosurgery.

A fact based research report on “Surgical fluid disposal Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2026)” by Persistence Market Research (PMR) reveals various aspects associated with the market’s growth. Several macroeconomic facets impacting the market along with supply chain analysis and vendor analysis have been included in this extensive research report.

This research can give the much needed value addition to the reader with which he/she can slate key strategies to gain strong market hold in the coming years. As per this research study, the global market for surgical fluid disposal is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.8% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2026) to reach a significant market valuation by the end of the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Skyline Medical, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Cardinal health, Inc.

Hill Rom holdings, Inc.

CR Bard, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc

Others.

4 Key Insights on Global Surgical fluid disposal Market

The global surgical fluid disposal market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application and region.

In the product type category , the containers segment is estimated to be the largest and highly attractive segment, largely contributing to the global market’s growth. This segment is projected to grow at a significant value CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the demand for tubing sets is expected to increase in the coming years, making tubing sets a high growth segment during the forecast period

, the containers segment is estimated to be the largest and highly attractive segment, largely contributing to the global market’s growth. This segment is projected to grow at a significant value CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the demand for tubing sets is expected to increase in the coming years, making tubing sets a high growth segment during the forecast period In the application category , the demand for surgical fluid disposal is largely seen in laparoscopy. The laparoscopy application segment is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 4.4% throughout the period of forecast. Moreover, the urology segment is also expected to show significant adoption of devices for disposal of surgical fluids

, the demand for surgical fluid disposal is largely seen in laparoscopy. The laparoscopy application segment is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 4.4% throughout the period of forecast. Moreover, the urology segment is also expected to show significant adoption of devices for disposal of surgical fluids By region , North America is anticipated to the largest with a high market attractiveness. Moreover, the surgical fluid disposal market in North America is estimated to reach a high market valuation as compared to other regions and is expected to touch a billion dollar milestone by the end of the forecast period

, North America is anticipated to the largest with a high market attractiveness. Moreover, the surgical fluid disposal market in North America is estimated to reach a high market valuation as compared to other regions and is expected to touch a billion dollar milestone by the end of the forecast period With respect to end user, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers have shown increased inclination towards adopting surgical fluid disposal. Hospitals segment is expected to portray high market share as well as favorable growth rate in the coming years. The adulatory surgical centers segment is projected to grow at a relatively high value CAGR throughout the assessment period.

