Global Sales Of Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Has Expected To Accelerate At A Robust 8% CAGR During 2021-2031| Fact.MR Study

The global sales of bagless vacuum cleaners are likely to touch US$ 14.5 Bn by 2021, further expected to accelerate at a robust 8% CAGR across the 2021-2031 assessment period. Overall, the market is poised to more than double in the aforementioned timeframe, with robotic cleaners to hold nearly 30% of total revenue.

Prominent Key players of the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market survey report:

Electrolux AB

Panasonic Corporation

TTI Floor Care

Haier Group

Eureka Forbes

Other Players

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Handheld Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Canister Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Stick Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Robotic Bagless Vacuum Cleaners

Power Type Cord-powered Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaners

Price Range Less than US$100 US$ 100- US$ 200 US$ 200- US$ 400 Above US$ 400

End Use Residential Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Bagless Vacuum Cleaners for Theatres Bagless Vacuum Cleaners for Resorts Bagless Vacuum Cleaners for Hospitals Bagless Vacuum Cleaners for Restaurants Bagless Vacuum Cleaners for Industrial Use

Distribution Channel Offline Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Sales Online Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Sales



