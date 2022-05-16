Cholinesterase Inhibitor Market to go with capturing valuable data

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cholinesterase Inhibitor Market would go this way in the next 10 years.

Cholinesterase inhibitor is used to stop enzyme cholinesterase responsible for the breakdown of acetylcholine in the body. Acetylcholine plays a major role in neurotransmission in the central nervous system and peripheral nervous system. Acetylcholine is responsible for arousal, memory, attention, motivation and learning functions.

People with the neurodegenerative disease have less acetylcholine in the brain, hence cholinesterase inhibitor is required to maintain acetylcholine levels. Hence, cholinesterase inhibitors help in sustaining memory and cognitive functions of the brain. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 50 million people are suffering from dementia with about 10 million new cases every year worldwide.

There has been a shift of focus among biopharmaceutical companies to develop coronavirus cure due to Covid-19 impacting research and development activities in cholinesterase inhibitor market. Delay of manufacturing activities and supply chain disruption will have short term negative impact on cholinesterase inhibitor market growth rate. Reduction in diagnosis and treatment adoption rate owing to decreased patient visits to healthcare facilities is expected to delay the growth of cholinesterase inhibitor market.

Increasing prevalence of various types of neurodegenerative disorders is expected to drive the growth of cholinesterase inhibitor market. The rise in geriatric population is expected to increase demand for cholinesterase inhibitor market in the coming decade.

Increasing collaborative research and development activities among leading biopharmaceutical innovative players are expected to fuel the growth of cholinesterase inhibitor market. For instance, in January 2020, the Corium International, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company received NDA approval for its donepezil transdermal system for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Stringent regulatory procedure for drug approval is expected to hinder the growth of cholinesterase inhibitor market. Side effects associated with the drug is a challenging factor for cholinesterase inhibitor market growth.

The global cholinesterase inhibitor market is classified based on drug type, route of administration, indication, distribution channel and region.

Based on drug type Donepezil

Tacrine

Galantamine

Rivastigmine route of administration Oral

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Transdermal Based on the indication, Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drugstores

Online Pharmacies Based on the distribution channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drugstores

Online Pharmacies

Donepezil and rivastigmine generate a major revenue share of cholinesterase inhibitor market. Oral drugs are most common and hold the majority of revenue share in cholinesterase inhibitor market. Whereas, intravenous route of administration is expected to observe significant growth with increased demand in cholinesterase inhibitor market.

Based on indication, Alzheimer’s disease holds the majority of revenue share followed by dementia in cholinesterase inhibitor market. Hospital pharmacies is the largest distribution channel followed by retail pharmacies of cholinesterase inhibitor market. Online pharmacies will observe an exponential rise in demand with increased adoption in cholinesterase inhibitor market during the forecast period.

North America will continue to dominate the cholinesterase inhibitor market in the coming decade with a high rate of research and development activities for pharmaceutical drugs. The high rate of prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders increases the demand for cholinesterase inhibitor market in North America. Europe is the second leading region in cholinesterase inhibitor market with the availability of advance diagnostic and therapeutic technology. Asia-

pacific is lucrative in cholinesterase inhibitor market during the forecast period with increased awareness and large patient population in the region. The Middle East and Africa are less lucrative for cholinesterase inhibitor market due to less healthcare expenditure in the region.

Some key players contributing in cholinesterase inhibitor market are Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Eisai, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Allergen Plc., ACI Healthcare Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Co., Ltd., Indicus Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratorties, Heritage Pharma, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs Limited and others.

