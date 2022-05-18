Global Sales Of Ballast Water Treatment Systems Is Projected To Grow At An Exemplary Growth Rate Of Around 10% By 2030 | Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Stationary Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share Analysis by Tank Capacity (less than 1500 m3, between 1500 – 5000 m3, greater than 5000m3), by Treatment (Chemical Treatment, Physical Treatment), Application (Stationary, Portable)- Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

As time has passed, companies have been increasingly favoring chemical-free ways of treating ballast water, which is why physical treatment is gaining importance. Eco-friendliness is an important factor that market players will have to consider over the coming years, which will also offer increasing opportunities for market players.

The global ballast water treatment systems market is projected to grow at an exemplary growth rate of around 10% over the forecast period of 2020-2030, according to a recent report by Fact.MR.

Key Segments Covered

Treatment Chemical Treatment Physical Treatment

Tank Capacity Less than 1500 m3 1500 to 5000 m3 Greater than 5000 m3

Application Stationary Portable

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



