Mind Workplace, the All-in-one Workforce Management Software for Small- and Medium-scale Businesses

Berkeley Lake, GA, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — Omind Technologies has always been a huge advocate of digital transformation for organizations of all sizes, be it small or medium scale. The products in the portfolio are a result of innovation, security and implementation.

The Mind Workplace is a comprehensive all-in-one workforce management system that is made with multiple modules to streamline the different aspects of the organization. Starting from the best applicant tracking system for HR to an easily accessible employee management, our platform has it all.

The Mind Workplace software is designed with the following modules. Check out how they are useful for your organization.

Mind Recruitment: Increase the efficiency of your HR recruitment department with automation. Make the most of a collaborative approach to recruitment with the best candidate management and applicant tracking system for HR.

Increase the efficiency of your HR recruitment department with automation. Make the most of a collaborative approach to recruitment with the best candidate management and applicant tracking system for HR. Mind LMS: Integrate the high-end Mind LMS module and offer advanced courses to boost your agent knowledge, and productivity. Create a significant impact on your new hires as well as old employees.

Integrate the high-end Mind LMS module and offer advanced courses to boost your agent knowledge, and productivity. Create a significant impact on your new hires as well as old employees. Mind Efficiency: Along with the best applicant tracking system for HR , streamline the time and attendance tracking and leave management with Mind Efficiency. This module makes the job of the HRs easier with automated tracking.

Along with the , streamline the time and attendance tracking and leave management with Mind Efficiency. This module makes the job of the HRs easier with automated tracking. Mind Payroll: Ease salary calculation and taxation with the Mind Payroll. The system pulls uses the reports and data from the time and attendance tracker to calculate employee salaries and also generates monthly reports as well.

Ease salary calculation and taxation with the Mind Payroll. The system pulls uses the reports and data from the time and attendance tracker to calculate employee salaries and also generates monthly reports as well. Mind Insights: Not only is the Mind Workplace one of the best applicant tracking systems for HRs, it also has an employee performance and productivity module called Mind Insights. The module makes employee productivity tracking easy with analytics and reporting.

Sign Up for Mind Workplace Today

The Mind Workplace is developed with a thoughtful approach and complete market research. So, if you want to take a trial of the software before you make your decision, feel free to get in touch with us. We promise it will be a free trial stint without any credit card requirement.

Make the most of technological advancement, automate your employee management with MWP.

About Omind Technologies

Omind Technologies is one of the latest IT companies on the block and expertises in enterprise-level employee management and quality assurance software. Our products are backed by artificial intelligence and help fasten the digital transformation process for small- and medium-sized organizations.