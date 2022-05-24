CD Bioparticles Launches New Silica Particles for Magnetic Nucleic Acid Extraction

Shirley, USA, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles now launches MagIso™ DNA & RNA Magnetic Silica Particles for rapid and reliable isolation of nucleic acid from plant tissues, whole blood, serum, plasma, buccal swabs, saliva, bacteria, plasmids, forensic samples and other body fluids.

CD Bioparticles offers a comprehensive list of basic, coated, functional and conjugated silica particles with uniform size and shapes. These silica particles in the size range of 10 nm to 1.5 µm are monodisperse and nonporous particles with a density of 2.0 g/cm³, while particles between 3 and 20 µm are porous particles with a density of 1.8 g/cm³. These silica particles can be used in protein adsorption and separation, nucleic acid detection and purification, drug and gene delivery, imaging contrast agents construction, and theranostics platform.

The new MagIso™ DNA and RNA Magnetic Silica Particles consist of a magnetic core encapsulated in a polymer matrix and a silica coating with terminal functional groups for excellent magnetic properties. They can be easily adapted to a magnetic nucleic acid extraction instruments to achieve automated high-throughput, high-purity extraction and purification of DNA/RNA. These magnetic particles have excellent magnetic properties and can be completely separated in just 3 seconds.

In addition, MagIso™ DNA & RNA Magnetic Silica Particles are flexible for manual or automated high-throughput DNA/RNA isolation, and have stable suspensions, with long gravity settling time/low sedimentation rate, about 30 min. CD Bioparticles ensures fast magnetic response (only 3 seconds for complete separation) and high yields, with up to 10 µg of genomic DNA from 200 µL of whole blood. The isolated DNA is immediately ready-to-use in downstream application such as sequencing, in vitro transcription, restriction enzyme digestion, or transfection of robust cell lines.

“CD Bioparticles is very excited to introduce these new silica particles to the research community. With such innovative particles, your reproducible results and lot to lot consistency can be CV < 5%,” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles. “It demonstrates CD Bioparticles’ commitment to advance the research process and improve study outcomes for customers and scientists. We will continue to expand our portfolio to provide more innovative offerings to better support our clients.”

CD Bioparticles provides the most comprehensive list of nanoparticles products with different sizes and surface properties to meet scientists’ needs in both research and industrial development. For more detailed information about MagIso™ DNA & RNA Magnetic Silica Particles or to discuss your project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and their coatings for R&D and commercialization in a wide variety of application areas including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. It also offers various custom services including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet clients’ specifications.