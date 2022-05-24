CD Bioparticles Introduces the Launch of Alginates for Drug Delivery Research

New York, USA, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, now introduces a series of alginates products to support drug delivery research. They can be labeled with biotin or functionalized with amine groups, and are for laboratory research use only.

Alginates are natural polymers composed of linear copolymers of ß-(1-4)-linked d-mannuronic acid and ß-(1-4)-linked l-guluronic acid units, widely found in brown seaweeds such as species of ascophyllum, durvillaea, ecklonia, laminaria, lessonia, macrocystis, sargassum, and turbinaria. To expand its biodegradable polymers portfolio, CD Bioparticles now offers various alginates products for research community, such as Alginate Biotin, Low Viscosity (Catalog:CDHA008), Alginate Amine, High viscosity (Catalog:CDHA004), and Alginate Thiol, Medium Viscosity (Catalog:CDHA018).

For example, in terms of the Alginate Biotin, High viscosity (Catalog: CDHA007), the alginate is labeled with biotin. It shows high viscosity of 1,000-1,500 cP, and its purity is greater than 95.0% by GPC. Like all the other new alginates products, this new product can only be applied for research usage and may not be used as drugs, agricultural or pesticidal products, food additives or household chemicals.

CD Bioparticles offers a comprehensive list of biodegradable polymers that can be used to support scientists’ drug delivery restated studies. It can provide drug-delivery cargos with controllable delivery profile, or active biomaterials with various of ready-to-use bio-conjugation options, and hydrogels with sol-gel transition useful for reversible encapsulation and delivery. Bioadhesives with controllable adhesion forces for wound healing and drug delivery are also available at CD Bioparticles. In addition, additive manufacturing of precision medicine is achieved by means of hot melt extrusion, solution extrusion, photo-stereolithography, and inkjet printing.

“We’ve now expanded our portfolio and offer new alginates products. We are proud to be a source for our customers to choose biodegradable polymers. With our experienced teams of experts, we are able to reach a broader range of research community.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles.

Biodegradable polymers at CD Bioparticles have many other advantages, such as wide coverage of the biomaterials with different physical properties, such as Tg, Tm, shear viscosity, Young’s modulus, dielectric constant, matching customers’ customized biomaterial processing conditions and the requirements of the final products. CD Bioparticles provides precise formulation of the polymer components to control the degradation time useful for different drug delivery and bio-graft applications. These polymers products have efficient conjugation reactions in the ambient condition to prevent the protein denatured.

For other details on alginates or more information about biodegradable polymers, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net.

